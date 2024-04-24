5 AEW wrestlers who could join WWE in 2024

Over the years, we have seen many AEW stars jump ship and join WWE. 2024 is still young and there are already reports of several All Elite wrestler's contracts getting expired soon. Most of the time, negotiations between the talent and the company fail, as we have seen recently with Matt Hardy.

There have been several rumors and analyses of which wrestler could jump from AEW and WWE, and the reasons could range from frustration over booking, or just wanting some time out. and here's a list of all who can.

#5. Paige VanZant might move to WWE for an in-ring return

Paige VanZant is one of the few female wrestlers who hasn't been grabbing headlines. There have been rumors that she's bid goodbye to AEW, but her name still shows on the roster page.

VanZant has potential as she is one of the few ex-UFC fighters in professional wrestling. Paige was earlier spotted training with former WWE wrestler Gangrel last year, which led to speculations of her coming to Stamford-based company.

Her last appearance in AEW was in 2022, at Double or Nothing. With the Stamford-based company tasting success with Ronda Rousey's run, they could be looking to sign another female MMA fighter. She has a 5-4 record in the UFC and with this year's NXT Battleground taking place in UFC Apex Arena, the company could look into bringing in some Mixed Martial Artists

#4. Ricky Starks might look to evolve his career and join WWE

WWE has immaculate production values, be it matches or promos and these work well for a wrestler - and will do so for a young wrestler who has the potential to be organically over, like Ricky Starks in AEW.

Ricky Starks has shown that he can play a crowd and knows how to grab the headlines and social space. He is a former AEW Tag Team Champion and with his contract about to end, a young wrestler like Starks could be looking for greener pastures - and look for epic moments of his own.

More importantly, he is good friends with Cody Rhodes and has confirmed that he is still in touch with the American Nightmare.

#3. Dustin Rhodes might have one more run before for his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious in the industry. Dustin Rhodes was an integral part of WWE's Attitude Era, and fans consider him to be one of the many underrated wrestlers.

Dustin's half-brother Cody Rhodes was recently involved in one of the hottest pro wrestling feuds against The Bloodline. The American Nightmare finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

While Cody Rhodes' feud against The Bloodline might be over for now, The Rock has already hinted at his target once he returns from Hollywood. This rivalry has some real-life aspects as well, with The Final Boss taking multiple shots at Rhodes' family on the Road To WrestleMania XL.

With the young Rhodes currently outnumbered against now even stronger Bloodline, Dustin Rhodes could come out and help his brother Cody. This could lead to the former Goldust having one more run with the company.

#2 Jeff Hardy might feel the need for a WWE HOF Induction as well

Jeff Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy were the mainstay of WWE during the Attitude Era and are known for their hardcore matches. The two have had a tumultuous time and a stint with AEW.

There have been several rumors about their status with the Jacksonville-based company, Matt Hardy has already left Tony Khan and is now active in TNA.

Jeff Hardy's contract is reportedly up as well, and he has spoken about how he's unhappy with his booking. There were some reports that the former World Heavyweight Champion's contract was being extended because of injury time.

The Hardys may be waiting for all legalities to clear and have another run in the Titanland, which led to them getting inducted into the Hall of Fame and retiring.

#1. HOOK might be tired of the AEW games

The CM Punk-Jack Perry backstage skirmish had another character in the periphery - HOOK. The altercation happened due to Perry's antics during his match with the young star for the FTW Championship at All In, 2023. However, Taz's son never got any mileage from the controversy.

With his contract reportedly coming to an end, there are rumors that he might be looking to enter free agency. Eric Bischoff has already spoken when asked about whether his father, Taz will have any issues if HOOK looks for a WWE run on an episode of 83 Weeks.

"I know Taz well enough, to comfortably be able to say f**k no, it wouldn't create a problem. Will it create a problem for Tony? I don't know. Will Tony have an issue with it? Your guess is as good as mine. Taz won't. I don't know HOOK. Don't know him as a person. So, I can't, honestly, have an opinion. I wouldn't think so. Fortunately, HOOK's got a father who understands the business, has been through it, in every way, shape, or form, understands business, and knows how to make the right decisions."

The former RAW General Manager added:

"So, I suspect HOOK, by virtue of proximity, has some of those same feelings. And I, for one, hope, because I am friends with Taz, I like Taz., that HOOK gets the f**k out of there as fast as he can. If he has an opportunity in NXT or WWE in any way, shape or form, take that." [From 01:49:54 to 01:51:01]

With WWE currently at its all-time high, it will be interesting to see which of these wrestlers join the Stamford-based company in 2024.