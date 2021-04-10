5 biggest free agents AEW could sign in 2021

AEW is currently building a strong roster of wrestlers as they are well underway into their third year as a wrestling promotion. So far, AEW has succeeded in securing several former WWE Superstars as part of their roster. This has helped them put on high-profile matches as they look to build on their storylines.

2021 is a critical year for AEW as they are now past the time they are a fledgling company. Wrestling fans are looking for them to make a statement of their intentions.

They need to regularly put on storylines that would help attract the fans' interests and also attract the attention of casual wrestling fans. While their current roster is packed with top names in the wrestling business, a few more signings would give them the legitimacy they need to establish themselves.

Let's take a look at five of the best wrestling free agents that AEW could sign to help establish themselves further.

It should be noted that the list will not include Brock Lesnar as it's extremely unlikely he will sign with AEW. Chris Jericho also stated that he doubted WWE would let Lesnar sign with any other company.

"But even so, even if you offered Brock a 100 'squllion' dollars, you know, Vince has 200 'squillion' dollars in the bank. I don't think he's going to just let Brock leave to come to AEW. And I don't think he will let Brock go to UFC either. That's the game that they play and they're both very smart businessmen." - Chris Jericho

#5 Davey Boy Smith Jr. could sign with AEW

Wrestling fans, I will be appearing @wrestlecon all day tomorrow in Tampa FL, for meet and greets and autograph signings. Looking forward to seeing you all! Go to https://t.co/oT9HrsWRlT for details👍💪💪🐶🇬🇧🇯🇵🇨🇦🇺🇸🔥🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WBVBavArwH — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) April 8, 2021

Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s contract with MLW ended in early December 2020. As a result, he became one of the biggest free agents on the market.

His earlier run and association with WWE has made him a target to return to the company. Since he left in 2011, he has become one of the most critically acclaimed wrestlers in the world.

Since he left MLW, there have been rumors about IMPACT Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. WWE even held talks with him recently. According to Smith, since he lived in Tampa, Florida, there was interest in him going down to NXT.

“There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in Tampa, Florida, so I’ve just been feeling things out, trying to get a lay of the land, so to speak.”

Even with him talking to WWE, an offer from AEW could see him sign with their competition. Whoever signs him will be getting an immense wrestler, so for now it's time to wait and watch.

