5 Blockbuster dream matches for Drew McIntyre in AEW

AEW could be welcoming a certain Scottish Warrior to the roster in very near future. According to several sources, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been officially removed from the advertisements for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. This is certainly an unexpected development, but it may indicate that he's set to depart the Stamford-based promotion soon.

McIntyre has largely been relegated to the upper-mid card after failing to defeat Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last year. This is despite becoming The Chosen One (no pun intended) and the face of the company during the global pandemic that struck back in 2020. So, has Drew also begun to lose faith in his handling and diminished status?

While there is no conclusive evidence of this, The Scottish Warrior could have been removed due to a planned AEW debut. Although his current contract is reportedly set to expire in January 2024, the possibility of having McIntyre on the AEW roster is certainly an enticing one.

Here are five blockbuster dream matches that Drew could have in AEW.

#5. Fellow UK wrestler PAC

Drew McIntyre is one of the most successful and well-known wrestlers to have come out of the United Kingdom. He has been an Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion and even WWE Champion.

While PAC (aka Neville) wasn't as established in WWE, he still managed to hold the NXT Championship as well as the Cruiserweight title. He was also part of the original cruiserweight class that debuted on Raw in 2016.

The Death Triangle member has certainly found more success in AEW, becoming the inaugural All-Atlantic (now International) Champion and Trios Tag Team Champion alongside the Lucha Bros.

While PAC and Drew McIntyre did not wrestle each other in WWE due to being there at different times, the two wrestlers have faced off multiple times on the British indie circuit earlier in their careers, making it an even more exciting prospect for fans in London to see them go head-to-head again if they were to have a showdown at the upcoming All In show at Wembley Stadium.

#4. TNT Champion Wardlow

If Drew McIntrye is gunning for gold in AEW, he should look no further than current TNT Champion Wardlow. Like McIntyre, the former Pinnacle member might feel hard-done by his booking as of late, despite regaining the championship recently.

This time last year, the War Daddy was the most popular guy in the company, squashing current World Champion MJF at Double or Nothing 2022. The AEW audience saw him as a future world champion in the next few years, but it seems as if he has to prove himself all over again to get to that stage.

Both wrestlers know hardship well, and a dream match between them would be as intense as they come. It would be a battle between two well-liked babyfaces who dominate their opponents.

#3. AEW veteran Christian Cage

Drew McIntyre faced off against Christian Cage earlier in his WWE career when both stars were on SmackDown in 2011. Despite winning the Intercontinental Championship, the Scottish Warrior was still a relative newcomer when compared to Captain Charisma in the ring.

These days, the Chosen One has truly blossomed into a star of his own. A matchup between Drew and Cage, who has been exceptional recently as a heel, would be an intriguing one for AEW fans.

There's also the fact that Luchasaurus is currently Christian's lackey and could factor into the equation somehow. It would be a battle between brute strength and cunning experience.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley

Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley wrestled several times in WWE, most notably back in 2018 on Monday Night Raw. During this period, the Scottish Psychopath was teaming with Dolph Ziggler and battled The Shield multiple times over the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

During this period, the former Dean Ambrose was already disillusioned with the company and was plotting his exit. During an episode of Raw in early 2019, Drew literally squashed Ambrose in a match. The writing was on the wall by then.

Since leaving WWE, Mox has flourished as one of the top stars in AEW. By winning the AEW World Championship multiple times, he has established himself outside the WWE system and proven that he can be a huge draw beyond just being known as a member of The Shield.

Now associated with the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, Moxley could be a formidable opponent for Drew if he chooses to sign with AEW.

It would be a great spectacle to see The Chosen One going up against the BCC, kind of like Sting taking on the NWO back in WCW.

#1. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling and AEW debut back in 2021 was well received by Drew McIntyre.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, McIntyre discussed the Straight Edge Superstar's impact:

"Just anything that's good for wrestling, I'm all about," Drew McIntyre said. "I was outside the company -- 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it's healthy right now. It's in an incredible place. It helps that WWE is still at the top leading the charge, and anything that can make it better I'm all about. So, yeah, if it makes a positive difference, it gets a thumbs up from me."

It's unclear whether his view of Punk has changed since the drama following All Out 2022. While they only had a brief history together in WWE, the Chosen One has wrestled CM Punk earlier in his career during his time on SmackDown in late 2009 and early 2010.

The Chicago wrestler was already a top star in WWE even a decade ago while Drew was stil toiling in the midcard. It's safe to say McIntyre has become a genuine box office attraction in the time since and a match between the two would be considered a dream scenario for fantasy bookers.

Punk has always fared well against bigger wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. He could definitely deliver an outstanding bout against the heavyweight superstar.

