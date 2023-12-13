5 Blockbuster feuds for Seth Rollins if he joins AEW after his WWE contract ends

Seth Rollins's WWE contract is reportedly running up in 2024, and while it is assumed that he will sign on for another deal with the pro wrestling juggernaut, there is always a slight chance that he could head out the door and try his luck elsewhere.

What would a Seth Rollins run in AEW look like? Right now, no one can say for certain. But one thing for sure is that there would be no shortage of top-tier opponents for the Visionary to lock horns with.

Here are five blockbuster feuds for Seth Rollins if he joins AEW after his WWE contract ends:

#5. Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley rekindle their heated rivalry

An open goal to start this list. Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins share a wealth of history from their time as allies in The Shield and as blood-feud adversaries over many years in WWE.

The real trinket in renewing their rivalry in AEW would not lie solely in their past, but more so in the fewer restrictions they would have in the ring. Mox could take Rollins to his limits in a hardcore match. Their uncensored promos could be magical. The opportunities are endless.

#4. The Visionary meets The Switchblade

Jay White has yet to reach the heights many thought he would in AEW, but given the right booking, that could all change at the drop of a dime. Having The Switchblade go over in a program with a star of Rollins's stature is a surefire way of righting a somewhat weary ship.

Both men are capable of putting on classic matches with just about anyone, so why not throw them into the ring together? Their athleticism alone is enough to have AEW fans rushing to get tickets to their first encounter.

#3. Rollins and MJF come to blows

Another fresh matchup waiting for Seth Rollins if he goes to AEW is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. This program would hinge more on their shared ability to create and deliver captivating stories, although their in-ring would also be of the highest quality.

There is, however, a possible pothole in this hypothetical scenario. There is a ton of speculation surrounding MJF's contract at the moment, meaning that he could already be out the door by the time Rollins walks in.

Nonetheless, if the stars align and they find themselves under Tony Khan's roof simultaneously, this feud simply has to happen.

#2. Kenny Omega stands up to Seth Rollins

Many people may not know that Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins share a long history, stretching back 15 years to their time in Ring of Honor. However, Rollins and Omega are very different people compared to their early days in the pro wrestling industry.

The two have thrown a couple of jabs at each other over the years, but they have yet to meet in a ring since ROH all those years ago.

This feud would go a long way in keeping fans satisfied with AEW and would likely be the talk of the wrestling world for quite some time.

#1. Rollins and Ospreay settle their differences

This is a match that fans have been dying to see for ages now. Two of the best in-ring talents of this generation are coming face-to-face and toe-to-toe on a grand scale. Without a shadow of a doubt, Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay is a match-of-the-year contender in any era.

What helps this hypothetical situation is that both men have thrown barbs at each other in the past, offering a logical starting place for their on-screen program.

The story between these two needs no complications. Both want to be seen as the best in the world, and there is only one way to prove it.

