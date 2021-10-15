5 Canceled AEW Storylines you forgot about

Ray Charles may have had Georgia on his mind, but fans have AEW instead. Several events have occurred along the way, with AEW recently celebrating its 2nd anniversary of Dynamite and entering its third year of existence in 2022.

AEW has a second show on Friday, it's adding a new Women's title, and its main show, Dynamite, is one of the top-rated shows on Cable on Wednesdays. The company survived the pandemic by being innovative and creative in its storytelling and presentation.

With that said, it did make some mistakes but was able to maneuver or drop things that didn't work. Like any wrestling company, including WWE, sometimes the story just doesn't come together. For every Avengers: Endgame, you have a Gigli. So, without further ado, here are 5 AEW Storylines that were canceled and forgotten.

#5 Andrade El Idolo originally debuted in AEW with Vickie Guerrero as his manager

When Andrade debuted in AEW, he initially had Vicki Guerrero as his manager/mouthpiece. It was interesting as the pair interrupted Mark Henry on an episode of AEW Dynamite. At first, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Vickie praised Andrade in interviews, saying he reminded her of Eddie.

“He’s an amazing asset to AEW and there are going to be unimaginable matches. I’ll be a fan first, and his colleague second,” Vickie stated. “He was saved top-secret till he debuted. Once I noticed him, I had instantaneous reminiscences of watching Eddie and the historical past of Mexican wrestling can be renewed once more in AEW.”

It's still unclear, but Vickie was quickly switched with Chavo Guerrero. Some reports allude that there 'were complaints' and Tony Khan made the switch. But the real reason was never actually given.

Before long, Chavo was announced as Andrade's new "executive consultant" in AEW, which was just another way to say he would be Andrade's on-screen manager.

It certainly would have been interesting to see how Andrade and Vickie would have worked in AEW. But, by bringing in Chavo, All Elite Wrestling can keep the Guerrero linkage in place, which in turn seems to hint at how Andrade will be booked.

While Andrade hasn't had that many matches in the company, Tony Khan certainly has a vision for him, and it will probably unfold in the months to come.

