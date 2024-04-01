5 Current and former AEW stars who could make an appearance at WrestleMania XL 

WWE WrestleMania XL is scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While the event is already star-studded, more exciting things might take place as fans could see current and former AEW talents make appearances.

In this article, we will look at five current and former names from the Jacksonville-based promotion who could show up at 'Mania.

#5 Matt Hardy may look to jump ship to WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy was in attendance at a recent edition of RAW. Though he was not seen on WWE TV, many fans' cameras caught him sitting in the audience with his wife.

The veteran's AEW contract is seemingly set to expire very soon. On a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former champion revealed that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had offered him a new contract but he hadn't signed it yet. Hardy is still analyzing his options as he has a limited amount of time left as an active competitor.

There is a fair chance that The Sensei of Mattitude might jump ship again and return to WWE after being away from the company for four years and what better time and place to return than WrestleMania XL?

#4 Joey Janela can debut at The Show of Shows

Former AEW star Joey Janela could make an appearance at WrestleMania XL. The star has seemingly teased showing up at 'Mania this year if Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Janela recently took to X/Twitter to claim that he had put a clause in his AEW contract that allowed him to cash in a title shot opportunity in the future if Rhodes won a world championship in any promotion.

He jokingly tweeted that if Rhodes won at this year's 'Mania, he would cash in his opportunity for a championship shot.

Expand Tweet

#3 Dustin Rhodes may return at WrestleMania XL

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is scheduled to make an appearance at WrestleCon during WrestleMania XL weekend. He will be representing the Dusty Rhodes Foundation. WrestleCon is taking place in Philadelphia, the host of this year's 'Mania.

The former Goldust could pop up at WWE's biggest event of the year to help his brother Cody Rhodes fight The Bloodline. Dustin is already displeased with The Rock after the latter took shots at his family as part of his ongoing feud with The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

#2 Brandi Rhodes can come to the aid of her husband

Just like Dustin, ex-AEW star Brandi Rhodes is also very angry at The Final Boss for hurting her husband. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Rocky made a surprise appearance and later mercilessly assaulted Cody Rhodes.

He punished The American Nightmare in every nook and corner of the arena and used anything and everything at his disposal to inflict pain on his nemesis. The segment ended with The Rock getting the last laugh while Rhodes was left bloodied.

Following the attack, Brandi Rhodes took to her Twitter/X account to warn Rocky to keep his security tight at WrestleMania XL. This could be a hint that Mrs. Rhodes might make a trip to Philadelphia to take revenge on the Hollywood megastar.

#1 Mercedes Mone can attend 'Mania as a fan

AEW star Mercedes Mone made her debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. Bayley was present in the arena for the show to support her real-life friend. Naomi and Tamina were also there.

Bayley is scheduled to have a high-profile match at WrestleMania XL against her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY. The bout will be contested for the WWE Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

Bayley showed up for Mone's big day, so the latter may also do the same for her best friend and attend 'Mania. WWE cameras will likely not show her on TV if she does make an appearance. However, fans in Philadelphia may capture glimpses of her in the arena.

Poll : Do you think any of the abovementioned stars will make an appearance at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion