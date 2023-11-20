5 Early predictions for AEW Worlds End

Following the success of the Full Gear event last weekend, All Elite Wrestling is now set to make its New York pay-per-view debut with AEW Worlds End this December.

The event is set to take place on December 30, 2023, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, New York.

Interestingly, this will be the very first pay-per-view the promotion has in New York, and it's the hometown of MJF. Continue reading as we list five predictions for AEW Worlds End.

#5. Kyle O'Reilly is revealed as "The Devil"

The identity of "The Devil" has been one of the biggest talking points in AEW recently. For months, fans have speculated who the man behind the mask could be, especially since he's intent on ruining MJF's life.

Some believe that it will end up being Adam Cole. However, could it instead be Kyle O'Reilly?

Due to Cole's close ties to Friedman, this could play into an interesting angle where O'Reilly has been working with The Panama Playboy all along.

The star has yet to be publicly medically cleared, but he seemed to be on his way to recovery earlier this month. AEW Worlds End will likely reveal the identity of The Devil either way and could be a good platform to finally unveil Kyle O'Reilly's return.

#4. Mandy Rose reunites with Saraya at AEW Worlds End

Mandy Rose was surprisingly released from WWE in December 2022 following her 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, many have been predicting that she would join all her peers in AEW, especially Saraya, with whom she has some history.

With one last pay-per-view left for 2023, AEW Worlds End will be the last major opportunity she has to debut for this year.

However, at this stage, there have been no teases to her potential debut, and Saraya isn't involved in any major storylines that could open the door up to a debut.

Recently, Rose recalled all the help she received from Vince McMahon to cultivate her character. However, it's unclear whether this points to her still being on good terms with WWE.

#3. Kenny Omega turns heel at AEW Worlds End

The Cleaner has made a reputation for being embroiled in lengthy storylines, and recently, he had to face two of his oldest friends, The Young Bucks, at Full Gear event.

Unfortunately, the brothers turned heel after Kenny and Chris Jericho defeated them. Omega left the building following their bout and didn't attend the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum.

According to Chris Jericho, Omega left to care for his cat.

Kenny Omega's run as The Belt Collector and one of the biggest heels in the industry is still praised to this day.

While there's speculation that the Bucks are taking time away from wrestling, could all of this set Omega over the edge? The Cleaner could potentially break during the upcoming AEW Worlds End, turn on Chris Jericho, and become The Belt Collector again.

#2. Jon Moxley leaves the Blackpool Combat Club for Sami Callihan

Trouble seems to be brewing within The Blackpool Combat Club, and after Jon Moxley failed to defeat Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear, things could get worse.

Rumor has it that one of Moxley's oldest friends, Sami Callihan, will be debuting in All Elite Wrestling very soon. The star himself has spoken on the matter in the past but maintains that he's open to either AEW or WWE.

Many believe that The Blackpool Combat Club has run its course. If Callihan ends up debuting during AEW Worlds End, it would be surprising if Jon Moxley doesn't immediately join forces with his old friend and break away from the BCC.

#1. Andrade El Idolo wins the AEW Continental Classic

The AEW Continental Classic is set to conclude during AEW Worlds End, with the winner becoming the inaugural American Triple Crown Champion.

The full list of contenders has yet to be disclosed, but so far, Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe have all been confirmed for the tournament.

While The American Dragon is the favorite to win the tournament, especially since his retirement plans are nudging closer, the final decision should go down to Andrade El Idolo. Fans have been heavily critical of the star's booking, and a massive tournament victory and title reign will do wonders for his portrayal.

