5 forbidden door dream matches that should happen in AEW in 2022

AEW has kicked the forbidden door wide open when it comes to their talents facing wrestling stars from fellow companies. Tony's approach towards the concept has allowed him to book several dream matches in his promotion.

The recent additions of Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson have only fueled the excitement among wrestling fans.

With the possibilities being seemingly endless, and New Japan's side of the spectrum showing more strength as of late, here are five forbidden door matches that should happen in 2022.

#5. CM Punk (AEW) vs. KENTA (NJPW)

WrestlingShouldBeFun @WSBFun If KENTA faced CM Punk at Wrestle Kingdom next year, how would you book the finish? 🤔 If KENTA faced CM Punk at Wrestle Kingdom next year, how would you book the finish? 🤔 https://t.co/suNJwpazPl

CM Punk vs. Kenta is a dream match that should occur in Tony Khan's company. Their rivalry goes back more than a decade and was ignited when the Straightedge Superstar adopted Kenta's GTS finisher as his own during his run with WWE in 2005. The Japanese star will certainly never forget that indiscretion.

When Punk made his emotional return to pro wrestling AEW Rampage: The First Dance back in August 2021, Kenta wasted no time in calling out the Chicago native and issued a challenge to Punk. However, it didn't lead to a match.

The exchange continued earlier this year when Kenta took to Twitter to write that he would be in Orlando on March 6th, the same day as Revolution and that he could put someone to "sleep."

The current New Japan star has previously appeared on Dynamite, teaming up with then Champion Kenny Omega in a tag team match. The NJPW star is no stranger to the promotion. Perhaps once Punk is done with MJF, he could engage in a battle of the GTS with the true originator of the move.

#4. FTR (AEW) vs. Briscoe Brothers (free agents)

The Briscoe Brothers and FTR both showcase classic southern tag team stylings of the '80s and have updated them for the modern-day. They are two of the best to ever do it and have been the standard-bearers for tag teams around the globe.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR took to social media at the beginning of the year to call out their rivals and current GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers. Cash Wheeler posted a video to his Twitter page where he and partner Dax Harwood threatened to show up to The Briscoe's chicken farm if they were ready for the match.

Whether the Briscoes would take up the challenge remains to be seen. They are currently free agents and have been keeping busy with the independents. Perhaps they fear being lost in the shuffle of AEW's stacked tag team division. But if they were to answer FTR's challenge, it promises to be a classic match-up that will appeal to both old-school and modern wrestling fans.

#3. Britt Baker (AEW) vs. Mickie James (IMPACT)

WrestlingNews4Life @life_news4 Mickie James spoke to Women's Wrestling Talk, and revealed that she wants a match with AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. Mickie also noted that she's met Britt in the past, and also has gotten to know her. Mickie James spoke to Women's Wrestling Talk, and revealed that she wants a match with AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. Mickie also noted that she's met Britt in the past, and also has gotten to know her. https://t.co/35mL0f0VtG

Mickie James is the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and she is taking on all comers. She had already kicked the forbidden door down earlier in the year when she entered the Women's, Royal Rumble. It was a memorable performance and James even brought the Championship with her to WWE's premium live event.

Beyond WWE, it looks like she has her eyes set on more dream matches in 2022. In an interview with FITE's Women's Wrestling Talk, James name-dropped current AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker as a potential opponent:

"AEW, Britt Baker, I think, period," Mickie James said. "I feel like yeah, I really kind of, I've met her a few times. I've just recently actually got to know her, like, got to chat with her more to kind of get to know her a little bit recently. She's kicking down doors and doing so much amazing stuff over there. (...) She's kicking ass. That will be fun and a unique match that people wouldn't expect and wouldn't expect to see, obviously." (12:04)

AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling seems to have run its course for now, but perhaps Tony Khan can rekindle it in time to hold this dream match between the two reigning Women's Champions.

#2. Bryan Danielson (AEW) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (NJPW)

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I want to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr in England."



- Bryan Danielson "I want to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr in England."- Bryan Danielson https://t.co/8QpDMdYC8I

If you're looking for two technical wrestling masters in the modern era, look no further than Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. Danielson has had a resurgence of sorts in All Elite Wrestling and has proven once again that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

But before his stunning comeback in WWE and reinvention in Tony Khan's promotion, he relinquished that title to the Englishman, at least when it comes to technical abilities. In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Danielson mentioned how the New Japan star has been winning the Best Technical Wrestler award from The Wrestling Observer for years during his forced retirement from wrestling:

"It's probably the most well-known wrestling journal, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer right?" Bryan continued. "And after I was forced to retire, he renamed the Best Technical Wrestler the Bryan Danielson award because I had won it so many years in a row. Well now, Zack Sabre Jr. has won it like seven years in a row. So some of those years I was in retirement, but even since I've come back, he's still winning the Best Technical Wrestler." said Bryan.

The American Dragon has stated that one of the reasons he wanted to sign with Tony Khan was due to the freedom he would have in wrestling in other promotions if he chooses to do so. He would even want to have this proposed dream match in Zack's home country of the United Kingdom.

Zack Sabre Jr., to his credit, has not backed down from the challenge. During a post-match media conference at last year's G1 tournament, he mentioned Danielson as a potential future opponent:

"When I'm on form, no one can touch me. Nobody has got the tekkers. Well, I'll leave it there for now. So in summary, that's the Japanese Dragon done, I wonder where the American Dragon is? I wonder where that ******** is?" said Zack.

It is a mouthwatering match-up that will excite fans who enjoy a wrestling clinic.

#1. Kenny Omega (AEW) vs. Kota Ibushi (NJPW)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ AEW Rumors: Are Kenny Omega AND Kota Ibushi about to reunite the 'Golden Lovers' in AEW? dlvr.it/QwVXX9 AEW Rumors: Are Kenny Omega AND Kota Ibushi about to reunite the 'Golden Lovers' in AEW? dlvr.it/QwVXX9 https://t.co/ghHA1mjQc3

Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will forever be linked. The Golden Lovers were one of the most successful tag teams in Japan. Ibushi and Omega would go on to battle each other in singles matches as well.

When Kenny Omega became the heelish leader of the Bullet Club in New Japan, Ibushi was positioned as the babyface in the company. Despite his villainous ways, Omega was in conflict when he had to attack his former partner. After leaving the company to help form All Elite Wrestling, Kota would ascend to the top of New Japan and become its Champion during the pandemic.

In an interview on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast last year, Kenny Omega hinted that there might yet be a conclusion to his rivalry with Ibushi. With AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW exchanging talent regularly, it is not outside the realm of possibility of seeing the Japanese star appear in Tony Khan's promotion:

"For me, I'm a storyteller. Way more than I like professional wrestling, I like telling stories. I love stories that have an ending. I love stories that have a beginning, middle, and end. I have a lot of stories that have yet to have a final chapter. That story is yet to close. I would love, with however long my health allows me to, I would love to have that book have the final chapter written." said Omega.

Despite being separated by different continents and companies, it feels like only a matter of time before the former Golden Lover writes the final chapter in their story. If they were to face off in the ring, it would be in a match that has yet to feature outside of Japan.

