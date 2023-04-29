5 Former AEW stars who could return at WWE Backlash 2023

AEW Double or Nothing might just be around the corner, but before that, WWE is set to present WrestleMania Backlash 2023, live from Puerto Rico. Headline matches include a 6-man Tag Team Match between The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle.

Also on the card is a Street Fight between global music artiste Bad Bunny vs former tag team partner and current Judgment Day member Damian Priest. Fans are buzzing with excitement about the potential surprises and returns that could take place at the event. One possibility that has been making the rounds among wrestling enthusiasts is the return of former AEW wrestlers to the WWE.

It's not unheard of for wrestlers to jump back and forth between promotions, and with WWE's recent acquisition of former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, which has been a great success, it's not hard to imagine some former AEW stars making their way back to the WWE stage. Here are five former AEW wrestlers who could make a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash 2023.

#4. Lio Rush helps Bobby Lashley dethrone Austin Theory

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Lio Rush: 'The first day of me cutting a promo about Bobby Lashley was the first day I actually met Bobby Lashley' wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/lio-r… Lio Rush: 'The first day of me cutting a promo about Bobby Lashley was the first day I actually met Bobby Lashley' wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/lio-r… #WWE https://t.co/bOznKPRdQA

United States Champion Austin Theory is set to defend his title against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at Backlash. By no means does the All Mighty need any backup to handle his business. But this could be a perfect opportunity to bring back a former AEW wrestler that he was previously associated with.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lio Rush, who briefly wrestled for AEW back in 2022, explained how he learned a lot by working with Bobby Lashley during their time on-screen together.

"I think being with Bobby, seeing the things that he accomplished and seeing that he left WWE and came back and is still flourishing in a healthy career, showed me that it’s a marathon. It’s all about longevity and getting the most out of what you’re presented because it might not always be like that. I feel like I definitely made the most out of being a manager for Bobby." H/T (Fightful)

The two wrestlers were paired together back in 2018, with Rush serving as Lashley's mouthpiece. The act grew to become quite popular but had a premature end as Rush was relegated back to NXT afterwards. Having them reunite at Backlash would be quite a moment.

#3. Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes confronts Bianca Belair

Although Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE last year, his wife and former AEW Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, did not join him. The couple left WWE in 2016 and went on to various independent promotions, even wrestling together on occasion.

Now a full-time mother away from the ring, Brandi explained why she has taken an extended break from the ring in an interview with BARE magazine:

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point." H/T BARE

However, with rumors circulating about a possible return to WWE, fans are suggesting that she could make a surprise appearance at Backlash 2023 to confront Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

It would swerve wrestling fans who would assume Brandi would get involved with her husband's feud with Brock Lesnar. If Brandi does make a comeback to WWE, it's sure to make for an exciting addition to the women's division.

#2. Vickie Guerrero reunites with Dolph Ziggler

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Vickie Guerrero and Dolph Ziggler really were a great on-screen pairing.



Hated them. Loved their chemistry. Vickie Guerrero and Dolph Ziggler really were a great on-screen pairing.Hated them. Loved their chemistry. https://t.co/G2AkkKiBfB

Recently, former AEW manager and WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero and her husband found themselves at the center of controversy. Her stepdaughter Sherilyn accused the couple of sexual assault. However, the couple have denied the allegations and stated their intention to take the matter to court.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, you wouldn't put it past WWE to take advantage of the publicity by bringing Vickie to the company in time for Backlash 2023. If she does make a comeback, it's possible that she could reunite with former associate Dolph Ziggler. She had a long-standing on-screen partnership during her time with the company.

Vickie has not been a part of WWE for a long time, and it's unclear how the ongoing legal proceedings will affect her future in the industry. Nonetheless, if Vickie does make a return to WWE, it's sure to be a highly anticipated moment for fans who remember her as an amazing heel in late 2000s.

#1. Chavo Guerrero confronts Rey Mysterio

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Chavo Guerrero says he fooled everyone and he was just being a heel about Rey Mysterio wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/chavo… Chavo Guerrero says he fooled everyone and he was just being a heel about Rey Mysterio wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/chavo… #WWE https://t.co/hNRBWJvM7X

The wrestling world was left buzzing after Chavo Guerrero Jr. made controversial comments about WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. He accused Rey of exploiting the Guerrero family name for personal gain. While Chavo later dismissed his statements as "heel talk," fans couldn't help but wonder if there was any truth to his claims.

The Guerreros and Mysterios have a long history together, with Eddie and Rey sharing a deep bond that lasted until Eddie's untimely passing in 2005. Chavo has also worked with Rey in the past, both in WWE and Lucha Libre, and even praised the Luchador for his skills in the ring.

However, Chavo's recent comments about Rey have sparked rumors of a potential feud between the two wrestlers. Some fans are speculating that Chavo could make a surprise return to WWE at Backlash 2023 to confront Rey and renew their rivalry. It's even possible that Chavo could attack Rey during the event, setting the stage for an intense showdown between the two former friends.

Of course, it's also possible that Chavo's controversial statements were just a ploy to generate buzz and attention. As the former AEW star hinted on social media, sometimes a "heel should tweet." Only time will tell if there's any truth to the rumors of a Chavo Guerrero Jr. return and a renewed feud with Rey Mysterio.

