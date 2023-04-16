5 Former AEW stars who could return to WWE during Draft 2023 this year

AEW has released a number of wrestlers over the past few years despite being a relatively new company. While some have gone on to compete in other promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, there are some who might be bidding their time in hopes of a return to another major wrestling company.

Triple H announced on SmackDown after WrestleMania that the WWE Draft will return for the first time in a few years. The Game confirmed that the WWE Draft will take place over SmackDown and Raw at the end of April.

Could we see a number of former AEW stars return to WWE just in time for the Draft? Here are five stars who could feasibly appear.

#5. AQA

AQA briefly wrestled in AEW at the start of last year and generated a positive reaction from the fans. However, she announced last summer that she was leaving the promotion. Perhaps it was not the right fit for the young wrestler. The 25-year-old star explained that wrestling took too much of a toll on both her mental and physical well-being.

There could be an opportunity waiting for the wrestler in AEW's rival promotion, thanks to the connection she has within the company. AQA began her wrestling training at Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer helped her get a tryout match in WWE against current AEW star Toni Storm. Booker T even once heavily praised the rising star. She wrestled under the moniker of Zayda Ramier in NXT.

If NXT is involved in this year's WWE Draft, that would be the perfect landing place for Zayda Ramier to make her comeback.

#4. Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.



- @FightfulSelect There were many productive conversations had between Brandi Rhodes & influential WWE names.She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring. There were many productive conversations had between Brandi Rhodes & influential WWE names. She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/gpHFF3X8IX

Brandi Rhodes has not appeared in WWE alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, so far since his return. The couple were inseparable on screen during their time in AEW.

Brandi was also a ring announcer for the sports entertainment giant. During her time away from the company, she has wrestled on a number of occasions and managed her husband in the ring. She would definitely be an asset if WWE chooses to utilize her.

Imagine a scenario where she's drafted to the same show as Cody Rhodes. She could be re-introduced to WWE fans and inserted into The American Nightmare's burgeoning rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

#3. Bobby Fish

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Bobby Fish reportedly tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to quit AEW and return to WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/bobby… Bobby Fish reportedly tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to quit AEW and return to WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/bobby… #WWE https://t.co/pHkPYeNv3A

When AEW released a number of stars last year, WWE reportedly reached out to several of these talents, including former NXT star Bobby Fish. It was even reported that the former Undisputed Era member was even trying to get his old teammates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly in.

However, Kyle is still out injured, and Cole has recently just returned to AEW programming. Fish's contract expired in 2022, and he chose not to re-sign with the company. Since then, he has appeared in IMPACT Wrestling and even returned to MMA.

At 46, Bobby Fish would be considered a veteran at this point if he were to return to WWE as part of the draft. One role that could interest Fish would be behind the desk as a commentator.

During an interview he did with New Japan Pro-Wrestling commentator Kevin Kelly on The Undisputed Podcast, Fish revealed that he even trained with current NXT commentator Vic Joseph. It would definitely be cool to see him return to the former Black and Gold brand in the future.

#2. John Morrison

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps I would like to see Triple H bring John Morrison back to WWE. I would like to see Triple H bring John Morrison back to WWE. https://t.co/G7oZsF2vcH

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has had two stints with the company. After an eight-year absence, The Shaman of Sexy reappeared in 2019. He reunited with former tag team partner The Miz and even competed against Bad Bunny and Damien Priest in a featured match at WrestleMania 37.

However, due to budget cuts in November 2021, the company released the former Intercontinental Champion. JoMo briefly appeared in AEW as Johnny Elite and competed in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, but it turned out to be a one-off.

During an interview on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Morrison had this to say about a potential return to the pro wrestling juggernaut:

"When I left, it would be the first time. It was never a goal to go back; it was in my head that I would go back one day. It's not really in my head anymore that I need to be back in WWE. If like for it to happen for some reason, sure, maybe. The chance to have this handful of dream matches that I haven't had yet. Who knows? [Kenny] Omega, [Jon] Moxley, [Kota] Ibushi, people like that," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

While he might not seem too keen to return to WWE at this point, Morrison could be a great veteran voice in the company. WWE can draft him on the same show as The Miz, and they can finally pull the trigger on another feud between the long-time best friends.

#1. Lio Rush

Lio Rush was released from WWE on April 15, 2020, during a time when several WWE stars found themselves out of a job in the midst of COVID-19. The former NXT Cruiserweight eventually made his way to promotions, such as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but those stints didn't last long.

During a live-streamed interview with K & S WrestleFest, Rush talked about a potential WWE return:

"I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don't always come out the way you want them to. We're just along for the ride. Yeah, I'm not against it. I'm not against anything, really."

Rush expressed his willingness to make a potential return to the company as long as it's under Triple H's regime. However, he preferred to reprise his role as a manager rather than a wrestler, as he is facing some knee issues. Rush previously excelled in this role as the mouthpiece of Bobby Lashley.

If the Almighty wants to reform that partnership, he can join up with Rush after the WWE Draft and even reunite and expand The Hurt Business.

Poll : 0 votes