5 free agents AEW owner Tony Khan could be teasing

AEW owner Tony Khan has been active on social media recently, teasing a potential new signing.
With the expiry of the recently released WWE superstar's non-compete clause, there is intense speculation about who might next walk through the forbidden door to join the company.
With WWE releasing a ton of talent in the last few years due to budget cuts, Tony Khan has managed to snap up several highly-talented individuals such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly.
Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Khan said that he is not done recruiting yet and that he is actively looking through the free-agent market right now.
“I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased. “The forbidden door shall be opening again very soon. I am really looking forward to Rampage tonight, and I guarantee you we will make some news out of this night’s show. Then we will have some big news next week too. It’s a really exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)
He went on to tease that the wrestler will compete in a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a shot at the TNT title. The unknown talent will sign his contract on Dynamite as well.
Here are five current free agents that Tony Khan could be teasing.
#5. In our list of free agents, AEW owner Tony Khan could be teasing: Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021 after an incident at a house show got the charismatic enigma sent home. When the company asked him to attend rehab, Jeff declined the offer, which caused WWE to release the former champion.
With Matt constantly giving fans positive updates on Jeff's well-being, the possibility of seeing Hardy Boyz reunited at AEW is edging ever closer.
A rematch between the Hardy Boys and the Young Bucks would be more than welcome. Jeff can also work with younger talents such as Darby Allin, who is greatly inspired by the former WWE Champion.