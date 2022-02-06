5 free agents AEW owner Tony Khan could be teasing

AEW owner Tony Khan has been active on social media recently, teasing a potential new signing.

With the expiry of the recently released WWE superstar's non-compete clause, there is intense speculation about who might next walk through the forbidden door to join the company.

With WWE releasing a ton of talent in the last few years due to budget cuts, Tony Khan has managed to snap up several highly-talented individuals such as Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Khan said that he is not done recruiting yet and that he is actively looking through the free-agent market right now.

“I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased. “The forbidden door shall be opening again very soon. I am really looking forward to Rampage tonight, and I guarantee you we will make some news out of this night’s show. Then we will have some big news next week too. It’s a really exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

He went on to tease that the wrestler will compete in a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a shot at the TNT title. The unknown talent will sign his contract on Dynamite as well.

Here are five current free agents that Tony Khan could be teasing.

#5. In our list of free agents, AEW owner Tony Khan could be teasing: Jeff Hardy

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Tony Khan is getting everyone excited once again about the Forbidden Door & a new signing to



youtu.be/Drt637zupY4 Off the Script 410 for Saturday is now LIVETony Khan is getting everyone excited once again about the Forbidden Door & a new signing to #AEW . Why I think its Jeff Hardy on Wednesday and not who we are expecting...YET. Off the Script 410 for Saturday is now LIVETony Khan is getting everyone excited once again about the Forbidden Door & a new signing to #AEW. Why I think its Jeff Hardy on Wednesday and not who we are expecting...YET. 🍺youtu.be/Drt637zupY4 https://t.co/4mzV9GcHqk

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December 2021 after an incident at a house show got the charismatic enigma sent home. When the company asked him to attend rehab, Jeff declined the offer, which caused WWE to release the former champion.

With Matt constantly giving fans positive updates on Jeff's well-being, the possibility of seeing Hardy Boyz reunited at AEW is edging ever closer.

A rematch between the Hardy Boys and the Young Bucks would be more than welcome. Jeff can also work with younger talents such as Darby Allin, who is greatly inspired by the former WWE Champion.

