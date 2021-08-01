5 opponents for Kenny Omega other than Hangman Page at AEW All Out 2021

In a surprising development, we recently found out that AEW star Hangman Page is currently no longer scheduled to challenge Kenny Omega for the World Championship at All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5th.

During the 'Fight For The Fallen' special episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page, alongside the Dark Order, suffered a massive defeat from The Elite in a 10-men elimination match.

As per the stipulation imposed, Hangman Page and the Dark Order will be back in line for both AEW World and Tag Team title contention. Even after the babyface team came up short, many believed the company must still be keen to push for a blockbuster Championship clash between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out.

As disheartening as it may look, management has probably decided to put this rivalry on hold. It is currently unknown when AEW will resurrect the redemption story for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

Hangman Page vs Kenny Omega WON’T be happening at AEW All Out.



Plans reportedly have changed and Hangman won’t be challenging for the AEW World Championship.



So, who will Omega’s opponent be at All Out?#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/lMJh2fsCLK — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 30, 2021

But for now, fans are wondering who should be next in line to kickstart a fresh rivalry with The Cleaner, given that the All Out event is still five weeks away.

Tony Khan's sudden change in the main event scene indicates that he could be hiding a trump card up his sleeves.

That said, let's take a look at five possible names that could emerge as the next opponent for Kenny Omega at AEW All Out.

#5 Bryan Danielson lands on a hot drop and challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World title

American Dragon!

Ever since rumors of Daniel Bryan possibly signing with AEW surfaced, fans have gone into a frenzy on social media. Most of the time, these hearsays end up becoming mere talk.

However, we have come across credible revelations about the contract that Daniel Bryan might have signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

Although it is a long shot, it is hard to ignore what's currently on the table. Moreover, Konnan possibly confirmed Bryan's arrival when he asked Tony Khan about these rumors, to which the AEW chief smiled without giving an appropriate answer.

The company can swerve all of us by having Daniel Bryan confront Kenny Omega in the coming weeks. The deep staredown between the two men in the ring will itself blow the roof off the building. This is a dream match that people have been clamoring about for years. It will be a battle between two of the most technically sound wrestlers of the modern era.

Moreover, adding high stakes like the AEW World Championship into this match will easily become the biggest match the company ever booked for a star-studded show.

