5 opponents for the Young Bucks in WWE

The Young Bucks, comprising of real-life brothers Matt and Nick Jackson, is one of the top tag teams in AEW. Apart from achieving great heights in the ring, the brothers also serve as Executive Vice Presidents for Tony Khan's Promotion.

Having been in famous rivalries with teams like the Lucha Brothers and FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the former champions, as part of the Super Elite, are currently in a feud with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

If the Young Bucks were to feud with some of the most prominent tag teams on the current WWE roster, the contests would be epic. It would pin the best in the AEW tag team division against the best in the WWE tag team division.

In this article, we look at five opponents for The Young Bucks in WWE.

#5. The Usos vs. The Young Bucks

The Usos are one of the most dominating tag teams on the current WWE roster.

The reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions were recently successful in overcoming the re-formed Hurt Business with a Uso splash at Crown Jewel.

A contest between The Usos and The Young Bucks would surely be exciting. Having real-life brothers in both teams will enhance their in-ring chemistry.

The match will pin power-packed performances matched with high-flying moves making it a must-watch for the WWE Universe.

Edited by Abhinav Singh