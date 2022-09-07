Massive rematch with former WWE Superstar; Leaves the BCC - 5 Possible directions for Jon Moxley after losing the AEW World Championship at All Out

Jon Moxley's latest AEW World Championship reign ended in defeat at the hands of CM Punk at All Out 2022. Chicago fans were solidly behind their hometown hero after he lost the title in decisive fashion a few weeks back on Dynamite.

It is heartbreaking for the Purveyor of Violence, who has been in excellent form going into the bout. Since returning from a leave of absence at the start of the year, Jon Moxley went on a tear in the company, taking on all comers and forming the Blackpool Combat Club, which has gone on to become AEW's most dominant faction.

When CM Punk went down with a foot injury, it was Mox who stepped up and won the Interim AEW World Championship. He was a fighting champion who defended the title throughout the summer against the likes of Brody King and Chris Jericho.

It was a huge upset when he went on to unify the AEW World Championship after defeating Punk in a squash match, but that doesn't mean he was any less deserving of it.

Ultimately, Jon Moxley turned out to be a transitional champion, having now dropped the title back to Punk. So what's next for the former WWE Superstar in AEW? Here are five possible booking directions for Jon Moxley after All Out 2022.

#5. Jon Moxley has a rematch with CM Punk at Dynamite Grand Slam for the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley will not take the loss lying down, especially now that both wrestlers share a victory each. Expect Mox to issue a challenge for another rematch somewhere down the line.

With All Out in the rearview mirror, the next big show that the company is gearing up for is Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Last year's edition featured a main event world title match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danieson.

It is the perfect setting for the final blowoff of this feud before both stars can move on to other things. Tony Khan will want to ensure that he doesn't overexpose this rivalry and book too many rematches - something that WWE has been guilty of in the past. Three bouts in the series with one undisputed winner is just right.

#4. Jon Moxley may take a hiatus

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Shoutout to Jon Moxley for holding down AEW and the world title. This man is always reliable. He was never supposed to be AEW champion but he turned this opportunity into gold. Wrestler of the year. He’s gold #AEWAllOut Shoutout to Jon Moxley for holding down AEW and the world title. This man is always reliable. He was never supposed to be AEW champion but he turned this opportunity into gold. Wrestler of the year. He’s gold #AEWAllOut https://t.co/dc9hwfnvcF

Jon Moxley has carried AEW throughout its existence. He was the first big signing to jump ship from WWE and was pivotal in their early success. Who can forget Mox appearing at the very first Double or Nothing 2019 to confront Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega?

He was also the second-ever AEW World Champion and was a steadfast figure during the pandemic. He only took a quick break late last year to recover from his alcohol issues, but it has been all guns blazing since.

With recent reports suggesting that Mox has signed another three-year deal with Tony Khan, it's unlikely that the 36-year-old will leave the company anytime soon, but he definitely deserves a break right now.

The main event title scene is in good hands as it seems that the new AEW World Champion will move on to a program with the returning MJF. With every other major star in the company tied up in other storylines, perhaps it's high time Jon Moxley takes some time off and recharges. Let the rest of AEW's stacked roster carry the load for the time being.

#3. Jon Moxley faces MJF in a no. 1 contender's match for the AEW World Championship

MJF made his much-awaited return at the end of All Out, revealing himself to be the Casino Ladder Match-winning 'Joker', which guarantees him a future world title shot against CM Punk.

Throughout late 2021 and early 2022, Punk and Friedman engaged in AEW's best feud by far, which culminated in a Dog Collar match at Revolution 2022. Now that MJF is the new number one contender, they could set up a rematch with the world title on the line.

Jox Moxley might feel hard-done-by at the turn of events. As the Interim AEW World Champion, he was the rock that kept the company moving along while CM Punk was out injured and MJF was absent. He might feel that he is owed another rematch at the very least before Maxwell Jacob Friedman gets his shot.

Perhaps Mox and MJF could battle each other for the right to be the official number one contender on a future Dynamite. Regardless of who wins, the main event scene will be must-see television going forward.

#2. Jon Moxley leaves the Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley has been integral in the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. He first joined forces with Bryan Danielson after the debut of William Regal. The alliance quickly grew into a faction after recruiting Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley revealed that there were initially no big plans for the formation of the stable apart from Danielson cutting the promo:

“There was not some big plan or anything. It was — I was going to wrestle Bryan because [before] I was going to wrestle Bryan, and then I went to rehab. So we needed a reason to wrestle. Bryan said something about, ‘Maybe I can float the idea of us doing a team to you. But you know that I’m a bad guy and you don’t trust me.’... Bryan was making a really good case. The people were actually reacting strongly to the idea, like, ‘I think he’s got a point," said Moxley. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The group has been largely dominant, last defeating the Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts. But after losing the world title to CM Punk, Jon Moxley might suffer from a drop in confidence and question his abilities.

This could cause a rift between Mox and the rest of the BCC, leading to his departure from the group as he reverts back to his lone ranger persona. A crisis of confidence for Mox could be an intriguing story if done right and create a whole host of storyline possibilities.

#1. Jon Moxley turns heel

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jox Moxley’s idea.



I had just come into the company after being asked to come in by Bryan Danielson because it sounded like a lot of fun.”



- William Regal on Naming the Blackpool Combat Club

(via The Gazette) "I would love to claim it was my idea, but it wasn’t. It was Jox Moxley’s idea. I had just come into the company after being asked to come in by Bryan Danielson because it sounded like a lot of fun.”- William Regal on Naming the Blackpool Combat Club(via The Gazette) https://t.co/NylNF0vbea

The biggest storyline potential caused by the fallout from Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship loss would be if he turns heel. He has never felt like a natural babyface and is more suited to being an anti-hero. A full-fledged heel turn would also suit his character.

The Purveyor of Violence already has a brash personality and ruthless in-ring style. He was very much at home playing the bad guy during the main event of the AEW World Title match at All Out. The way he was flippling the Chicago fans off in the arena was purely villainous.

As a heel, he can be even more vicious and menacing going forward, which spells trouble for the babyfaces on the roster. Book it, Tony Khan!

