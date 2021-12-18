5 potential dream matches for Cody Rhodes if he returns to WWE: 14-time WWE World Champion, Former IMPACT World Champion

Cody Rhodes has been a leading figure in the rise of the wrestling scene outside WWE, co-assembling the industry-shaping event All In along with the Young Bucks.

The now fellow EVPs brought the event together after questions were raised over their drawing power, and they made sure to put these doubts to rest with the spiritual pilot for All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has since become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the North American market, and has laid the foundation for the rise of indie promotions such as GCW.

Cody Rhodes can take massive pride and credit for the independent scene we are seeing grow. Ever since he was released from WWE, Cody has unleashed his work rate upon the world.

The former jester character Stardust has worked for and held gold in a variety of promotions including NJPW, WCPW, NWA and GFW in a run that cemented Cody's desire to grow and highlight independent wrestling.

But what if we journey into the phantom zone and browse the possibilities that could manifest should the AEW EVP make a jump back to WWE.

Could we see the heel turn that so many crave? Whether as the American Nightmare heel or the Grandson of a Plumber babyface, Cody Rhodes is a name with many a dream opponent, let's take a look at five of them.

#5 Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles

Surprisingly enough, the only match that has featured Cody and AJ Styles has been the 2016 Royal Rumble, otherwise known as Styles' WWE debut.

In what has been a tale of two careers in reverse, Cody Rhodes spent a chunk of his career wrestling for WWE, where he captured titles such as the Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Championships, before finding more success on the independent scene.

AJ Styles - on the other hand - spent a large chunk of his career racking up championships on the independent scene in promotions such as NJPW and TNA before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, where he has become the WWE Champion on multiple occasions.

Beyond the reverse parallel, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes represent two top quality wrestlers. They both possess a firm understanding and devotion to the craft and have a penchant for crafting compelling storylines in the ring.

But what pushes their pedigree through the roof is their work rate, almost willing to take any bump, and weave high spots seamlessly into their narrative. AJ Styles vs Cody Rhodes would be a classic wrestling match, presenting a tale in the ring told by two people who speak wrestling as their native tongue.

