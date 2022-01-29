5 AEW stars who would be great surprise entrants in the WWE Royal Rumble

With WWE Royal Rumble right around the corner, adrenaline is running high in the wrestling community. The Rumble Match usually takes up a lion's share of the show's runtime, featuring a line of talented wrestlers from start to finish. While not all the participants have been announced, some superstars like Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton have been confirmed to take part in the fray.

Surprise entrants to the Rumble have always been a heated topic of speculation, and things are no different this time around. Fans were surprised when current IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James was announced to take part in the match as well. This is a rare instance where WWE has acknowledged a rival company as James had joined the promotion after getting released by WWE.

This has made many in the wrestling community question the possibility of an AEW representative entering the fight. It's worth remembering that AEW was reportedly in talks with WWE for an upcoming project a while back. A surprise entrant from AEW would possibly be a win-win for both the promotions regardless of their competitive nature. Here are five AEW stars who'd be great surprise entrants in the WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Sting would be a great addition to the Royal Rumble

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta



Former WCW legend Sting makes his WWE debut and stops a Authority victory



"OH MY GOD, IT'S STING"

While Sting was handled quite poorly during his time in WWE, he has found his footing in Tony Khan's promotion as a mentor to Darby Allin. The Icon hasn't been a part of much in-ring fighting, but it's clear he has been booked to near perfection despite being a tricky character to handle. His mere presence at ringside is generally enough to elevate the show.

Sting's WWE run was rather unremarkable compared to his TNA career. The veteran wasn't given his due importance during his feud with The Authority. But it's hard to argue that his debut in WWE wasn't an electrifying moment.

An appearance in the Royal Rumble would bring out the same reaction, if not more. Sting's role will have to be handled with care since the aging veteran would prefer to avoid taking hard bumps. The WCW veteran would be welcomed with open arms for possibly his last WWE run.

