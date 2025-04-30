5 stars who could interfere in Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe's AEW World Title match 

Since ending his friend Bryan Danielson's career and dethroning him as AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has ruled over the company's world title picture with an iron fist. Throughout, he has relied on the unwavering support of his "soldiers," The Death Riders, who are hungry for championship gold after losing the World Trios Titles to The Opps at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

In fact, it was Mox himself, subbing in for an injured Pac, who lost the trios championship bout after being put to sleep by Samoa Joe. The One True King issued a challenge to the former world champion to face him for his title, which The Samoan Submission Machine accepted afterward. The bout has been made official, scheduled for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break next month.

With Double or Nothing 2025 looming in the background, Mox vs. Joe for the All Elite World Championship is very much a high-stakes bout and is likely to witness interference from a lot of people. Here are five potential names who might crash the title match.

#1: Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland was inches away from regaining his world title at Dynasty earlier this month, unfortunately being thwarted by the interference of the returning Young Bucks. The New Flavour returned the favor by taking out the EVPs when they tried to help The Death Riders retain their trios titles against The Opps at Spring BreakThru.

After The Elite came to Mox's aid once again last week, they found themselves under Strickland's crosshairs yet again, as he showed up with Kenny Omega to back up The Opps. Lingering tensions between Swerve and Joe were teased as well.

Regardless of whether Matthew and Nicholas Jackson decide to help Moxley at Beach Break or not, fans can expect Swerve Strickland to drop by during The One True King's title fight against Samoa Joe.

#2: Former AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli has been a key player in Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion so far. The Purveyor of Violence's enforcer has regularly run interference on behalf of his leader alongside Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac, allowing Moxley to walk away with his belt still secure in its briefcase.

The Swiss Cyborg, however, has been dealing with multiple huge losses lately, failing to unseat TNT Champion Adam Cole the day after his team (specifically Mox) dropped the trios titles to The Opps.

Patterns dictate that Castagnoli will likely appear during Moxley's title match against Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Beach Break. Whether he will help his ally retain his belt, or turn on him for losing the World Trios Championships and take over The Death Riders instead, remains to be seen.

#3: Reigning AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs

Will Hobbs shares history with Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling. The Embodiment of Willpower allied with the latter during the early stage of his career in the company, before he joined Team Taz. The two men finally clashed for Mox's IWGP World Heavyweight Title on Dynamite last year in April, but the challenger unfortunately came up short.

Powerhouse Hobbs went after Moxley once again on this year's Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, but failed to beat him for the AEW World Title due to another Death Riders' interference. He did succeed in wresting away the World Trios Championships from the villainous group, however, alongside Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe.

The 34-year-old will likely play a part in The Destroyer's world championship bout against Mox next month on Dynamite: Beach Break - possibly by fending off Claudio, Yuta, and Marina Shafir. Whether that will lead to a title change or not depends on Tony Khan.

#4: Former FTW Champion HOOK

On the April 9 edition of Dynamite, HOOK and Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, with the former FTW Champion submitting Yuta. The Death Riders viciously ambushed the 25-year-old after the bout, leading to Joe calling out the heel group to a trios title match.

Clips of HOOK throwing up in the ring after the aforementioned tag bout started circulating on social media, leading to speculations that the grappler had sustained a concussion. Although the rumors were put to rest by other reports, The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil was written out of The Opps' World Trios Championship match against The Death Riders on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

HOOK could therefore make an appearance during Jon Moxley vs Samoa Joe over the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Beach Break next month. He could help his mentor win the belt to try and unseat him for it again. Or, he could cost Joe out of kayfabe resentment for replacing him in The Opps with Powerhouse Hobbs.

#5: Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion began at the expense of Bryan Danielson's full-time career at WrestleDream 2024. The American Dragon was betrayed and brutalized by his ex-BCC allies as per the commands of the former Lunatic Fringe, seemingly writing the veteran off of All Elite programming.

Danielson has since made it clear that he wants to prioritize his health, and has revealed that he was satisfied with his time inside the squared circle. That said, he has not entirely ruled out a potential comeback either.

Regardless of whether he wants to compete again or not, the 43-year-old could help his former ROH rival Samoa Joe dethrone Jon Moxley at Dynamite: Beach Break, by distracting the champion long enough to allow the challenger to secure the win.

