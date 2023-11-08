5 stars who have publicly defended CM Punk as WWE rumors heat up

CM Punk has garnered a lot of detractors during his time in the industry due to his various backstage controversies. But with rumors of his WWE return heating up, some stars have taken it upon themselves to spread some positive words about the Second City Saint.

While it is by no means a guarantee that the former AEW World Champion will show up in WWE any time soon, some have speculated that he could re-debut for the promotion at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event, which just so happens to be taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. However, some reports contradict this.

Nonetheless, here are 5 wrestlers who have publicly defended CM Punk in recent times:

#5. FTR wasted no time acknowledging their friend after he was fired

No prizes for guessing the first entry on this list. FTR have defended their good friend CM Punk on multiple occasions, even when the entire wrestling world was seemingly against him.

After Tony Khan announced Punk's dismissal from AEW, the then-World Tag Team Champions executed a sly yet notable act of solidarity on an episode of Collision.

Making his way to the ring, Cash Wheeler did the Voice of the Voiceless's signature 'X' gesture. This, in many ways, got the ball rolling for other stars to follow suit and show their support for CM Punk.

#4. The Undertaker had a great time working with CM Punk

Despite there being rumors of backstage heat between The Undertaker and CM Punk around the time of their WrestleMania 29 encounter, the Deadman recently put those ideas to rest while stating how great it was to work with the former WWE and AEW star:

"He was great to work with. I'm very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. [...] He was good with me and that's all that matters," Taker told Inside the Ropes.

It doesn't get much bigger than a nod of approval from a legend like The Undertaker, so this is definitely a step in the right direction should Punk want to have an avenue back into WWE.

#3. Cult of Personality in NXT? Shawn Michaels leaves the door wide open

Another legendary Hall of Famer seems to be on good terms with CM Punk. Shawn Michaels recently stated that he would welcome the controversial star into NXT with open arms.

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

While it is incredibly unlikely that the Chicago native will show up in WWE's third brand, it certainly never hurts to have a vote of confidence from The Heartbreak Kid.

#2. Punk "was a pleasure to have in the locker room," says Scott D'Amore

Retired in-ring performer and current IMPACT/TNA President Scott D'Amore is another notable figure who would open his doors for the self-proclaimed Best in the World. This follows on from Punk's well-publicized visit to the promotion during his initial suspension from AEW earlier this year.

"We have a pretty open door policy. If you wanna come by and visit at IMPACT Wrestling, now TNA Wrestling, you're really welcome. There's one simple rule - don't be an a-hole. Be respectful, and you will be respected. Punk showed up earlier this year and was a pleasure to have in the locker room," D'Amore said in a recent interview.

IMPACT/TNA has been speculated to be one of Punk's desired locations for when he returns to action. However, only time will tell whether this potential move materializes.

#1. Zelina Vega takes a hard stance in favor of the Straight-Edge Superstar

Zelina Vega shocked many when she seemingly advocated for CM Punk's return to WWE. The LWO member stated that she has always had a good relationship with the Straight Edge Superstar and denounced the widespread negativity surrounding him:

"I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk. You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap," Vega told Alfonso Castillo of Newsday. [H/T: PWInsider]

Perhaps if more current WWE stars were to speak as highly about Punk as Vega did, it would just be a matter of time before the multi-time world champion made his way back to the promotion. For now, fans will simply have to wait and see how this story unfolds.

