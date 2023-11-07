“Not planned for Survivor Series” - Backstage update on highly anticipated WWE return

As another year draws to a close, WWE has the task of producing yet another massive show later this month. Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 emanates from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. CM Punk's return rumors have been squashed once again.

Since CM Punk got fired by AEW, fans can't help themselves but wonder what's next for one of The Stright Edge Superstar. The former WWE and AEW World Champion remains incredibly popular and a top name.

But the anticipation for his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series in Chicago should be reduced as it could only lead to disappointment when The Straight Edge Superstar does not show up.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), the internal talk is that CM Punk's return is not planned for the Survivor Series.

Punk himself responded to potentially appearing for the Thanksgiving event, which is scheduled to take place on November 26. Check out what he had to say here.

WWE is waiting for the right moment to bring back another top star

While CM Punk may not show up at Survivor Series based on reliable sources, one cannot rule out the possibility of Randy Orton's comeback after spending over a year on the bench.

Per BWE's (BoozerRasslin) private Twitter/X account, Orton is ready to go, but it is a matter of the perfect timing and how he should be brought back.

His wife, Kim Orton, has been posting several photos on Instagram of late. The veteran is looking healthy. Suffice it to say that The Viper's return to WWE TV is more probable than CM Punk's, be it as soon as Survivor Series or later down the line.

Are you hoping to see either of the aforementioned Titans back at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here