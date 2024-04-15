5 stars who could be unveiled as Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) mystery attacker

An unknown assailant attacked Mercedes Moné on the April 10 edition of AEW Dynamite.

It happened during her interview with Alex Marvez. The former WWE star was discussing AEW's upcoming PPV, Double or Nothing when the lights went out for a brief period.

Fans could hear her struggle in the dark as an unknown person attacked her. As the lights came back on, she was lying on the floor writhing in pain. She reacted to the incident on Twitter and vowed to make her attacker pay for messing with her.

With that said, let's dive deep and explore who could've been the person who ambushed Mercedes Moné on Dynamite last week. Here are five names on top of our list.

#5 Julia Hart

When Mercedes Moné arrived in AEW on Dynamite: Big Business, she instantly teased a rivalry with the TBS Champion Julia Hart. She saved Willow Nightingale from the latter's attack, thereby seemingly igniting a feud with the champ.

She also expressed her desire to face her for the TBS Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26.

It is possible that Julia Hart attacked The CEO to render her unable to compete at Double or Nothing next month. Mercedes Moné recently came out of an injury, which had put her on the shelf for 10 months.

#4 Sky Blue

Sky Blue is a close friend of Julia Hart. She aligned herself with the champ last year in December when she turned heel for the very first time and attacked Abadon. She has been her acquaintance ever since.

In numerous instances, she has done Hart's bidding and helped her attack other female wrestlers on the AEW roster. Sky Blue has no intentions of going after the TBS Championship. Therefore, it is likely that she might be helping her friend to take down former Sasha Banks.

#3 Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale has a history with Mercedes Moné. The former Boss was injured during her match with Willow at NJPW Resurgence last year. She even cost Mercedes the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

Upon her arrival, Mercedes discussed having unfinished business with Willow from last year. Although Mercedes Moné saved Willow from Julia Hart and Sky Bue's attack, she still has some grievances with The Babe with The Power.

On the 03/27 edition of Dynamite, Willow Nightingale became the top contender for the TBS title after defeating Kris Statlander, Sky Blue, and Anna Jay in a 4-way Eliminator match. She will challenge the champ at Dynasty on April 21.

The 30-year-old star earned the title shot, but Mercedes Moné got the opportunity handed to her when she joined the Jacksonville-based company. This might have brewed some resentment in Willow's heart, which might have then led to her attacking the former WWE star on Dynamite last week.

#2 Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander could also be the one who attacked Mercedes Moné on Dynamite last week. AEw has been hinting at her heel turn for a while now. Her association with Stokely Hathaway has put a lot of questions in fans' minds.

Moreover, two weeks ago, Trent Berretta turned heel and attacked Orange Cassidy after their match with The Young Bucks. After the attack, Kris confronted her Best Friends stablemate. Trent whispered something in her ear, which seemed to have stunned her.

#1 Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW since mid-2023 due to back issues. The last time fans saw her compete inside the AEW ring was in September 2023, when she suffered defeat at the hands of Kris Statlander on AEW Collision.

A day after Mercedes arrived in AEW, Baker took to X/Twitter to share a gif of herself performing her signature tagline. She seemingly teased her return on the social media platform.

Mercedes Moné has been on the promotion for only a month, and she is already taking the spotlight in the women's division. Also, Baker recently expressed her desire to return to the ring soon.

It might be possible that Baker is planning to return to TV and thus she attacked The CEO, thereby building a rivalry with her for the near future.

