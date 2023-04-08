5 Superstars Vince McMahon could be forced to bring back following WWE-UFC merger

Some major changes are happening in WWE. After months away from the promotion, Vince McMahon has officially returned to power, seemingly ending Triple H's reign at the top. Additionally, the company has been sold to Endeavor and will be merged with the UFC.

With changes in ownership, many are expecting changes in the product. Endeavor will undoubtedly be looking to create the best viewing experience possible, meaning new faces could make their way onto television. But perhaps what is more exciting is the possibility of old faces unexpectedly coming back to prop up the ratings.

Here are five Superstars Vince McMahon could be forced to bring back following the WWE-UFC merger.

#5. Sahsa Banks is a global star

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has excelled in the wrestling world since leaving WWE. The current IWGP Women's Champion famously left the promotion in controversial fashion when she and Naomi walked out following a heated confrontation with WWE management. It is safe to say that The Boss and the Stamford promotion are not on the best of terms, but stranger returns have happened before.

In the past, Vince McMahon has put personal issues aside for the sake of what is best for business. The situation with Sasha Banks would definitely fit that bill. The Triple Crown Champion is not only an incredibly talented wrestler, but also a cross-industry megastar. Having her back on the books would go a long way in pleasing the company's new owners.

#4. Mandy Rose could be on her way back

Another Superstar that was controversially released is Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women's Champion was released in December of last year, just one day after her 413-day title reign came to an end. While the decision came as a shock to fans, it was later reported that Rose and WWE could not come to an agreement regarding the talent's third-party account in which she shares risqué content.

However, Ari Emanuel's Endeavor has historically taken a more lenient approach on this topic, allowing UFC fighters to make money on third-party platforms. This means that the door may be open for Mandy Rose to make a return should this policy be implemented following the merger. She is an undeniable star, and bringing her back in could also show WWE in a good light.

#3. Christian Cage must retire in WWE

AEW has benefitted from its competition's decision not to sign Christian Cage. Captain Charisma has had a good run under Tony Khan's roof, winning championships and helping elevate younger talents. With his retirement all but imminent, it would make sense for Vince McMahon to bring in the veteran talent for one last run alongside his good friend Edge.

Having been around for so long, Christian would be one of the most recognizable faces in the company should he return. Additionally, the stories he could be a part of are basically laid out, waiting to be told. Making this move happen would undoubtedly be in Vince McMahon's best interest.

#2. John Morrison is too talented to be forgotten

Following his latest run in WWE, John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) has made appearances for AAA, MLW, and even AEW. Throughout, Morrison has continued to showcase his phenomenal athleticism and parkour skills. Despite this, it does not look as though WWE is looking to bring back the Shaman of Sexy, but this could all change soon.

The Guru of Greatness would be a major asset for the company, given his history with the promotion. He is a reliable hand for top-quality matches and would generate a lot of fan-fair. With so many changes on the horizon, perhaps a return to WWE could be on the cards.

#1. CM Punk could shock the world

For years, it was unthinkable that CM Punk would ever wrestle again. That is why his AEW debut generated so much buzz and was treated like such a big deal. However, his relationship with the Jacksonville promotion has since soured, and he could be on his way out sooner rather than later.

The Straight Edge Superstar's relationship with Vince McMahon is also less than stellar. But should the two parties be able to bury the hatchet, it would undoubtedly work in the company's favor to bring in the former WWE Champion.

Punk is still one of the biggest names in the business and has expressed his desire to return to the ring. He also competed in the UFC, albeit briefly and without much success. Perhaps a CM Punk return could be the best thing, from a fan's perspective, to come out of the Endeavor deal.

