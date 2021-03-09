5 Surprising moments from AEW Revolution  2021

It seems like Kenny Omega was a pretty poor engineer at AEW Revolution. I mean, who couldn’t successfully set up an exploding pro wrestling ring? AEW fans expected more boom in the end.

AEW Revolution 2021 was a good pay-per-view. It was filled with good matches throughout the night including the main event. There was a good opening match, some strong surprise debuts, a well-produced cinematic match and a violent main event. It is a shame that an anti-climactic explosion will be the thing that is most remembered from the show. But like in every form of enentertainment, one always remembers the ending and AEW Revolution ended with a whimper instead of a bang. Here is hoping they learn from it and move on to a more successful 2021.

While we try to figure out why Eddie Kingston passed out based on that explosion, let us present the list of the top five most surprising moments from AEW Revolution:

#5 Miro is portrayed as a monster finally at AEW Revolution

Miro finishes arrives at AEW Revolution.

A lot of professional wrestling fans were rightfully excited to see Miro debut in AEW in September of 2020. Miro always seemed to get a raw deal from WWE in terms of booking. It was exciting to see what he could do in a fresh pro wrestling landscape.

So it becamee very disappointing to see his booking in AEW. He was the “Best Man," the happy go-lucky friend of Kip Sabian. He spent most of his time worried about video games instead of destroying wresters in the ring. This all finally changed on Sunday night at AEW Revolution.

Miro attacked Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy before the match at AEW Revolution. The two attempted a comeback in the ring but to no avail. Even when Penelope Ford was knocked to the outside, Miro didn’t care. He simply tagged himself back in and finished Chuck Taylor off with the Game Over submission to end the match. Here is hoping Miro continues this surprising and long overdue character change in the weeks to come. We have had enough of the video game Miro for now.

