5 Things AEW shouldn't do at All In 2023

AEW All In is only hours away, and we are about to witness one the biggest pro wrestling shows in history as over 80,000 fans descend on Wembley Stadium in London, England.

With a stacked card filled with dream matches and championship bouts, it promises to be a memorable event. Knowing AEW President Tony Khan, he might also have a few surprises up his sleeves.

We've heard rumors of potential debuts and surprises in the offing. But AEW management needs to be careful not to distract fans from the wrestlers that have been booked to carry the show. Here are five things the company should refrain from doing at All In.

#5. Ronda Rousey shouldn't debut at AEW All In

Ronda Rousey was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, losing decisively to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions had a shocking split at Money in the Bank on July 1 after Baszler betrayed Rousey at the premium live event in London.

The loss and breakdown of their friendship hit the Baddest Woman on the Planet hard. She would post on Instagram afterward, claiming she had no reason to stay in WWE anymore.

Rousey's second run in the company has been lackluster, to say the least, to the point that many fans are not clamoring to see her in a wrestling ring ever again.

With her star power at an all-time low, there's no reason for Tony Khan to bring Rousey to AEW. She would not benefit a women's division that already has enough depth.

#4. Ryback shouldn't appear at All In

Speaking of wrestlers whose popularity among fans is low, Ryback is the latest former WWE Superstar to tease a return to the ring.

The former Intercontinental Champion departed WWE in August 2016 due to a contract dispute and has not wrestled since 2018.

However, The Big Guy recently uploaded a wrestling montage of himself with the AEW logo flickering over it, clearly stating his intention to join the company. He even petitioned to have a match with Goldberg or Sting at All In.

The truth of the matter in Ryback has lost his popularity since he departed from WWE. He would be taking up a space on the card that is better served, highlighting a younger talent.

#3. Saraya shouldn't win the AEW Women's Championship

English wrestler Saraya is set for a homecoming of sorts as she aims to win the AEW Women's Champion at All In.

The Norwich native is one of the most popular British wrestlers to have made it in WWE over the last decade. Since joining AEW, she has joined forces with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho as part of The Outcasts.

Even though she is currently portraying a heel, the partisan crowd will surely be on Saraya's side. Even Tony Khan has predicted that it could potentially be the biggest moment in her wrestling career, competing on such a huge stage.

However, Hikaru Shida has only just won the title, and it would be doing her a complete disservice to take it off of her so early in her reign. The Japanese star carried the company through the pandemic as the women's champion, and she deserves to have that accolade in front of an audience.

Saraya doesn't need the title at this point in her career. She is already a made star, while Shida could benefit from this monumental even if she were to retain at Wembley.

#2. Adam Cole shouldn't lose in the main event

Adam Cole is set to headline the biggest show in wrestling history with his on-screen best friend, AEW World Champion MJF.

Cole had suffered a major concussion at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Since his comeback, he has been portrayed as a babyface, and his budding bromance with Maxwell Jacob Friedman has increased his popularity.

The best way to capitalize on the momentum is to have Cole defeat MJF for the championship. Either he turns heel once more and betrays Friedman or defeats him clean. Both outcomes would continue the rivalry and one of the best stories the company has ever done.

MJF winning would be too predictable and leave the audience feeling unfulfilled. It's Adam Cole's time right now BAY BAY!

#1. Edge shouldn't make his AEW debut at Wembley Stadium

Edge seemingly recently wrestled his last match on his WWE contract, defeating Sheamus on SmackDown. Since then, there has been rampant speculation that he could cross over to All Elite Wrestling to set up one last feud with best friend, Christian Cage.

The Rated-R Superstar's recent statement on social media revealed that while he does not know what his next step will be in his career, he does have a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox. However, this has not stopped fans from speculating on a potential move to AEW.

While it would be a stunning moment to have Edge appear at Wembley Stadium, AEW doesn't need him when they already have enough stars to carry the load for the company.

It can be argued that the veteran might even take the attention away from other wrestlers on the card. Edge should stay in WWE, where he belongs at this stage of his career.