5 things AEW All Out got right

AEW All Out was arguably the most polarizing pay-per-view since the creation of All Elite Wrestling. A combination of a lackluster crowd, botches in certain matches and the decision to continue Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara took away from what was otherwise another good effort from the roster. All the criticism that has been levied on AEW for this pay-per-view was earned, but that does not mean that they got everything wrong on the night.

On the other hand, we saw a huge title change, some time given to the much-maligned women's division and great performances up and down the card at AEW All Out. Although a lot of the air in the building was taken with the humidity and one of the scariest moments in company history, AEW can be proud of their stellar roster once again. The reasons for why this was the weakest PPV had little to do with the performers who tried their best to make this a memorable show.

My first date with pretty platinum. My first PPV main event. The biggest match I’ve ever officiated.



Proud to be on the team, honored to work alongside @RefAubrey, @RefTurnerAEW, @madmadref, @themikeposey. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/qx0DR2snLR — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 6, 2020

On a night with worthy criticism, it makes pointing out the noteworthy moments tough. Here, we will discuss the five things AEW got right at AEW All Out.

#5 Tag team wrestling shines again at AEW All Out

One of the biggest positives about AEW has been their amazing tag team division. Since the creation of the promotion, the tag teams have been at centerstage of the best matches, moments and storylines in All Elite Wrestling. At AEW All Out, this was no different.

The night kicked off at AEW All Out in the ring with The Young Bucks against Jurassic Express. This match continued the Young Bucks' part of the saga within The Elite with Matt and Nick showing more aggression in this contest. Jurassic Express had a tremendous effort in this encounter. Luchasaurus showed why once again most view him as the best "hot tag" in the business today, while Jungle Boy showed heart and determination. His effort showed once again why most feel the young Jake Perry is a future main-eventer for AEW.

In the most anticipated match of the night, FTR became new AEW World Tag Team Champions defeating Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. While this match was hurt by a tired, lackluster crowd, the story told during the match was awesome. The teamwork of Dax and Cash overcame the ability of Omega and Page in a long, grueling encounter to leave AEW All Out with the gold.

Tag team wrestling shone bright at AEW All Out. With teams like the Lucha Bros, Proud N Powerful, Best Friends and Private Party also presented on the night, the future of the doubles in AEW will bring plenty of more great action.