5 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite - Kenny Omega bringing in former WWE star, CM Punk returning as a heel? New faction teased

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a jam-packed show filled with storyline developments all the way through. Coming off the back of an exciting Double or Nothing event, it looks as though Tony Khan's company is getting all their ducks in a row ahead of a very important next couple of months for the promotion.

AEW Collision is set to launch in just a few weeks, shortly followed by the Forbidden Door and All In pay-per-views. For this reason, it is imperative that the Jacksonville-based promotion continue to offer its audience enticing storylines that will keep fans hooked.

They did a good job of starting this on Dynamite, as they cleverly laid out several hints about what can be expected going forward.

Here are five things AEW subtly told us on this week's Dynamite:

#5. Top female star looks to be joining the dark side

Kris Statlander successfully defended her newly-won TBS Championship against Nyla Rose on this week's Dynamite. While the San Diego crowd was more than happy to see the champ retain, Taya Valkyrie seemed rather upset with the situation.

La Wera Loca could be seen watching the match from backstage, looking less than thrilled throughout the bout. In a way, Statlander stole Valkyrie's spotlight when she made her return and defeated Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing.

Perhaps Valkyrie could be on the verge of turning heel and setting herself up as a future challenger for Statlander's title.

#4. Jungle Boy could turn his back on the AEW faithful

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel Do you think a heel turn would do any good for Jungle Boy? Do you think a heel turn would do any good for Jungle Boy? https://t.co/fn2TEmvZwz

Coming off a loss in the "four pillars" match for the AEW World Champion, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry may have to switch tack in order to achieve success. During that match, he contemplated using the title belt to help him win, but his moral conscience got the better of him in that instance.

On this week's Dynamite, Jungle Boy saved his former tag team partner HOOK from a beatdown at the hand of La Faccion Ingobernable. With a steel chair in hand, he warded off Dralístico, Preston Vance, and Jose The Assistant. However, for a brief moment, it looked as though he was going to lay out the FTW Champion as well.

Despite being a babyface throughout his entire run in AEW, it seems as though Perry is going to turn heel imminently, breaking many fans' hearts in the process.

#3. Kenny Omega might come back to AEW with an old friend

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle There is only one man to set this right and that man is KOTA IBUSHI #AEWDoubleOrNothing There is only one man to set this right and that man is KOTA IBUSHI #AEWDoubleOrNothing https://t.co/ParUsfAqHv

During a backstage interview with Alex Marvez, Adam Page mentioned that Kenny Omega had left the country but not to return to his home in Canada. It wasn't revealed where The Cleaner had fled to, but this seems to be an illusion to the long-teased debut of former New Japan star Kota Ibushi.

Omega and Ibushi have a ton of history with one another. The two are former tag team partners and are known to be good friends. The Golden Star has been linked with AEW ever since he became a free agent, and The Elite could use his help now more than ever.

After Double or Nothing went off the air on Sunday night, Omega addressed the live crowd and said that he has "one or two really good friends" he can call on for help.

If the man he was alluding to is Ibushi, rest assured that the AEW fans will be amped up to see him on the product.

#2. Don Callis teased introducing a new faction

The despicable Don Callis was hardly able to get a word out during his in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. The loud chorus of boos he was receiving echoed throughout the arena, and Callis no doubt deserved them.

Nonetheless, towards the end of his promo, the veteran manager mentioned that he was intent on starting "a new family" because he believes Kenny Omega took his away from him. Callis has already aligned himself with Konosuke Takeshita, but it looks like more people could be joining their cohort.

At first, it was assumed that Callis and Takeshita were joining The Blackpool Combat Club, but this no longer seems to be the case.

Bryan Danielson explicitly stated that he had no idea that the duo was going to help the BCC. This creates a lot of intrigue about who Callis could be alluding to when he talks about a new family, and fans will no doubt be waiting in anticipation to see who the next member of the group will be.

#1. CM Punk may return as a heel

Tony Khan's blockbuster announcement about CM Punk's return at Collision on June 17th was met with a mixed reaction from the San Diego crowd. While many fans cheered at the news, there was a sizable portion of the audience that gave a less pleasant response.

The fact that Punk's return was announced instead of being kept a surprise may be an indication that Tony Khan was fully aware that this would be the type of response The Voice of the Voiceless would garner.

Given everything that has gone on in the saga between CM Punk, The Elite, and AEW, it makes sense for the company to lean into these boos and reintroduce The Second City Saint as a fully-fledged heel.

This not only adds an extra layer to Punk's character but could also lead to the eventual blowoff match between him and Kenny Omega that fans have been desperate to see.

