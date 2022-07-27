5 things that must happen on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen - Former WWE Superstar returns to confront Jon Moxley; surprising heel turn

AEW will bring back another special annual event titled "Fight For The Fallen" for Dynamite this week. Tony Khan has lined up a stacked match card for the show, featuring as many as three high-profile title bouts.

Moreover, fans will be in for a treat as Bryan Danielson returns to the ring for the first time since Double or Nothing. The locker room would heave a sigh of relief amid the ongoing injury bug situation, which has bogged down the company's plans lately.

With reports suggesting that Kenny Omega and CM Punk are also nearing their returns, the road to the All Out pay-per-view could become more exhilarating for fans.

With that in mind, let's dive into five things that must happen on AEW Dynamite to ensure the show lives up to the hype.

#5. Miro must turn heel on AEW Dynamite

Miro is in the middle of a buzzworthy rivalry between The House of Black and Sting w/Darby Allin.

Last week, The Redeemer showed up sporting a mysterious look, wearing an eyepatch beneath his black sunglasses. From the looks of it, the former WWE Superstar is selling the aftermath of the contaminated mist that Malakai Black spat into his face at Forbidden Door.

If one may recall, PAC and Julia Hart underwent the same process before unleashing their alter egos.

Miro appears to be next in line, but will he side with the cult leader who cost him an opportunity to become the All-Atlantic Champion last month?

They say, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." The company must turn Miro into a vicious heel and insert him with The House of Black members.

While this could prompt the 36-year-old to take a backseat for a while, the HoB's feud with Sting and Darby Allin will become more captivating. It's no secret that Miro is a far better worker as a heel than a babyface.

His potential alliance with Sting and Allin could feel forced and underwhelming if it happens.

#4. Danhausen must dethrone Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite

Will Danhausen rack up the gold this week?

Danhausen answered Ricky Starks' open challenge for the FTW Championship last Wednesday. After a brief exchange of words, The Stroke Daddy made his next title defense official for Dynamite this week.

On paper, this seems to be a one-sided affair for Starks as Danhausen hasn't been portrayed as a formidable threat to anyone yet. However, he has shown great potential to be an on-screen personality with his impeccable character work and mic skills.

The company must pull off a shocking upset by booking him to go over Starks this week. The latter has been mired in the mid-card division since becoming the FTW Champion last year.

Though a loss against Danhausen could derail his momentum even further, Starks could finally move on to bigger and better things. Meanwhile, the Very Nice, Very Evil star might make the FTW title somewhat relevant through his comedic acts.

#3. Bryan Danielson must call out Eddie Kingston for a match at AEW All Out

The two men could reignite their rivalry this week!

Bryan Danielson will square off against an old rival in Daniel Garcia.

The two men faced each other earlier this year, which saw The American Dragon emerge victorious. It is unlikely that Garcia will even score against Danielson on Wednesday night.

The former WWE Superstar needs to rebound from his Anarchy in the Arena loss, and what better way to do it than by booking him against a technically sound wrestler like Garcia?

The two foes are certain to tear the house down, though the outcome would be predictable. After the win, Bryan Danielson must call out Eddie Kingston to set up their match at the All Out pay-per-view.

The former multi-time WWE Champion recently issued a scathing warning to Jericho and Kingston, who he blames for putting him on the shelf.

With The Wizard out recuperating from a broken nose, it's almost a foregone conclusion that The American Dragon will face The Mad King down the road.

#2. Luchasaurus must show his true colors to Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy made a shocking return to AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (week 2) last week. What surprised fans the most was seeing Luchasaurus teasing a babyface turn. He didn't stop Jack Perry from chasing Christian Cage out of the building.

However, he showed no signs of siding with Jungle Boy either.

Captain Charisma could be making a fool out of his former protege. If that's the case, Luchasaurus must obliterate Jungle Boy and show that his loyalty lies with his mentor, Christian Cage.

This will help Jungle Boy look like an underdog heading into a potential match against the former WWE Champion at All Out.

#1. CM Punk must return to confront Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

The two men are rumored to collide soon!

AEW is planning to book a mega clash between Jon Moxley and CM Punk for the Undisputed World Championship whenever the latter returns from injury.

Recent reports have implied that The Straight Edge Superstar could either return just in time for All Out or ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view later this year. However, the company has possibly spoiled Punk's comeback by revealing him on its graphic poster for All Out.

With Jon Moxley facing a string of underwhelming opponents, the management seems to be biding their time until CM Punk eventually returns.

The Purveyor of Violence will be in action this week as he puts his Interim World Championship on the line against Rush. In all likelihood, Mox will have another successful title defense.

In the aftermath, Punk must show up to confront Moxley. The two men giving each other a staredown to close out AEW Dynamite will send fans into a frenzy.

The Second City Saint may not have fully recovered from his foot injury. But he could start appearing on television to build up his imminent feud if the return timeframe looks optimistic ahead of All Out.

