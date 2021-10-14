5 WWE Superstars who can be more successful in AEW: Former Universal Champion, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner

While WWE is arguably the biggest playground for professional wrestlers to showcase their talent, AEW is picking momentum as an able competitor.

Tony Khan believes in the simple philosophy of promoting and nurturing talent by giving them the opportunity to compete with wrestlers not only on AEW but also from different promotions.

In a matter of a little over two years, AEW has managed to sign some of the biggest WWE Superstars, the likes of Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

Even former WWE and ECW star Blue Meanie made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion on AEW Dark: Elevation this week.

With talent of such high caliber from Vince McMahon's company already a part of AEW, here's a look at five current WWE Superstars who could be more successful in Tony Khan's promotion.

#5 WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has reached saturation point in WWE. The former Universal Champion is currently in a feud with Happy Corbin on SmackDown, which has had little traction with the WWE Universe.

As part of the WWE Draft, KO has moved to Monday Night RAW, which will come into effect post-Crown Jewel. It still needs to be determined what the company has in store for him on the red brand.

Owens, about a month back, had teased a switch to AEW in a cryptic tweet that mentioned the coordinates of Mt. Rushmore. Interestingly, Mt. Rushmore was the name of his stable with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks before joining WWE. KO's current contract is reportedly set to expire in January 2022, and he could just be waiting to jump ship after.

A move to AEW will certainly be beneficial, as lately, Owens hasn't got the push a superstar of his caliber deserves from WWE. At Tony Khan's promotion, he can find new challenges and possibly soar into the title picture to fight Kenny Omega, the reigning AEW World Champion.

