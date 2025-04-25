6 AEW stars from the current roster who have not wrestled a single match in the company in 2025 

AEW currently boasts one of the best pro-wrestling rosters in North America, comprised of athletes and performers from across the globe. The depth of the Tony Khan-led company's roster has allowed it to continue producing action-packed weekly television in spite of stars suffering unexpected injuries or making their All-Elite exits.

As things stand, there are quite several names on the AEW roster who have not yet wrestled on the brand's programming so far this year, for reasons known and unknown. Let us look at six of these wrestlers.

#1: Former TNT Champion Jack Perry

Jack Perry returned from suspension at last year's Dynasty pay-per-view to officially align with The Young Bucks. Along with the EVPs and Kazuchika Okada, the erstwhile Jungle Boy launched a war against the AEW roster. He secured the victory for The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing 2024 and brought the vacant TNT Title to the stable. Perry defended the belt against numerous opponents and unsuccessfully challenged Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title.

After The Bucks lost their Tag Team belts, however, and The Death Riders began laying siege on the All Elite locker room, The Jackson Brothers disappeared from programming. Perry found himself locked in a violent feud with Daniel Garcia all by himself, which ended with The Red Death unseating him for the TNT Championship at Full Gear 2024. The Scapegoat has not been seen on AEW TV since, although he did confront The Young Bucks for seemingly abandoning him at NJPW Strong Style Evolved this past December.

Perry challenged Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, which was co-produced by All Elite Wrestling, NJPW, and CMLL. However, he has not appeared on the Jacksonville-based promotion's weekly content since Full Gear.

#2: Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara was suspended for not following appropriate concussion protocols during a February 2024 match against Jeff Hardy on Rampage. When The Spanish God returned several months later, he allied with Dustin Rhodes in Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion.

The high-flyer did make appearances on All Elite events through the rest of 2024 - winning the ROH Tag Titles with The Natural on Collision, facing Ricochet on Dynamite, and battling Kazuchika Okada on Collision: Grand Slam, for example.

Guevara wrestled a multi-person bout on Wrestle Dynasty 2025, the multi-promotional collaborative pay-per-view alluded to above. He also wrestled at AEW/ROH: Global Wars Australia, which had been taped the same night as the company's Grand Slam Australia special event in February.

However, his last official match on an All Elite flagship show occurred on Dynamite (October 23, 2024) against Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. The former TNT Champion has mainly been competing in ROH this year.

#3: Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Britt Baker returned to AEW programming at last year's Forbidden Door, confronting TBS Champion (and newly-crowned NJPW Strong Women's Champion) Mercedes Mone. The DMD revealed afterwards that she had her sights set on The CEO, and issued a challenge to the latter for a TBS Title bout at All In 2024. Baker lost to Mone at Wembley Stadium in a match many have since assessed as having somewhat underwhelming overall quality.

However, the company did not follow up on the rivalry, with Britt returning to action weeks later on the Five-Year-Anniversary edition of Dynamite with a win over Serena Deeb. She next wrestled Penelope Ford on November 13 and had a controversially dismissive reaction to being confronted by The Professor after the bout. As things stand, this seems to have been Baker's last television appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that claimed the former AEW Women's World Champion could be "done" with the company, citing backstage frustrations over her supposed conduct and her alleged locker-room unpopularity. However, later updates suggested Baker will still be All Elite for quite some time. Whether The Doctor will return to programming anytime soon to rejoin its thriving women's division remains to be seen.

#4: Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston winning the 2023 Continental Classic by finally beating Jon Moxley and winning the modern American Triple Crown title at Worlds End 2023 is still one of AEW's best underdog storylines. Unfortunately, The Mad King lost all three belts in the early half of 2024 - dropping the Continental Title to Kazuchika Okada in March, the ROH World Title to Mark Briscoe in April, and finally the NJPW Strong Openweight Title to Gabe Kidd in May.

Kingston suffered injuries to his tibia, ACL, and meniscus during his match against Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2024, taking him out for the rest of the year. According to reports, the 43-year-old has opened up about the mental and physical toll of rehabilitating his leg and could potentially be cleared to return to the squared circle this summer.

With Jon Moxley and The Death Riders still wreaking havoc on the AEW locker room, Kingston could be easily slotted into a program with The One True King for his comeback. He was last seen inside an All Elite ring at Dynasty 2024, unsuccessfully teaming with Mark Briscoe and Cope against The House of Black.

#5: "Very Nice, Very Evil" Danhausen

Danhausen made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite: Beach Break three years ago in January. The highly popular face-painted star forged alliances with HOOK, Orange Cassidy, and Best Friends. Unfortunately, the Michigan native has not been pushed as a credible singles act or a television mainstay.

Danhausen and OC challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Revolution 2023 in a four-way tag bout. Unfortunately, the "Very Nice, Very Evil" grappler sustained an injury during the PPV, taking him out for many months. He returned in November and competed in a battle royal at Worlds End 2023 Zero Hour for a TNT Title shot.

This was the last time Danhausen wrestled in an All Elite Wrestling ring. The 34-year-old has been missing from programming throughout 2024 and has yet to be featured in AEW this year, although he has worked the independent circuit prolifically.

#6: Former TNT Champion Darby Allin

When it began last year, Darby Allin was at the forefront of the AEW locker room's war against The Death Riders. The daredevil rammed a car into the heel group's truck to send them a message at the end of Full Gear 2024. It even foiled Claudio Castagnoli's Continental Classic aspirations last year by costing The Swiss Cyborg his final match in the tournament against Komander.

The face-painted star failed to advance in the C2 himself owing to his loss to Ricochet at Dynamite on 34th Street, which turned out to be the Washington native's last AEW match as of now. The Jon Moxley-led faction exacted retribution against Allin at Rampage: New Year's Smash 2024, where Claudio stomped on a steel chair wrapped around Darby's neck, following which Mox kicked the former TNT Champion down a flight of stairs.

Expand Tweet

Allin has not been back on television since, presumably, as he was preparing for his Mt. Everest expedition this year. He seemingly began the climb earlier this month and might return around late June or July, if not later.

