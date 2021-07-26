6 Daniel Bryan forbidden door matches possible in AEW

Daniel Bryan looks to be the latest WWE superstar who is deciding to make a jump to AEW. The former WWE Champion was just part of the main event of WrestleMania 37 and now may potentially be a huge part of the future of All Elite Wrestling.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Daniel Bryan may be making his debut at the promotion's debut in New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd. His signing with the company could lead to something that he has desired for a very long time, which is to have dream matches all over the world.

With Bryan's arrival at AEW on the horizon, there is no better time than now to look at all the possible encounters that the WrestleMania main eventer can have outside of All Elite Wrestling. In this article, let's take a look at the six Daniel Bryan forbidden door matches possible in AEW.

#6 Daniel Bryan vs. Chris Bey (IMPACT Wrestling)

One of the major promotions of the past two decades that Daniel Bryan has never stepped foot in is IMPACT Wrestling. Despite the promotion's inception in 2002, Bryan spent the majority of his career in WWE and the independent scene. With a possible signing with AEW, fans could finally see the former WWE superstar mix it up with the best of IMPACT.

Chris Bey has quickly become one of the future stars of IMPACT Wrestling. The former X-Division Champion was apart of a thrilling Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary 2021 and has been asked to join the Bullet Club. It seems that there are huge plans for his future. Could one of those plans be a dream match against Daniel Bryan?

Bryan has clashed with some of the best high flyers in the business of this century. From AJ Styles to Jack Evans, Daniel Bryan has meshed well with the more athletic performers in the business. Chris Bey is not only an expert in the air, but he has some of the smoothest footwork in wrestling. These two men could gel well and have an exciting contest that would further the elevation of Bey big time.

