6 major stars who are set to miss AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2022

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is all set to emanate from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, this weekend. In this week's Dynamite, the company confirmed a number of matches, adding Okada to the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. Bouts for the IWGP US Championship, IWGP Tag Team and ROH Tag Team Championships were also added to the match card.

Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to ensure the mega event, the first-ever crossover pay-per-view between AEW and NJPW, delivers in terms of excitement and star power.

Unfortunately, not every AEW star will appear at the pay-per-view this weekend. Whether it's due to injury or a lackluster storyline, here are six AEW wrestlers who will miss Forbidden Door, unless there is a major twist in the tale.

#6 Former MMA fighter Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant has had one official match in AEW so far

Paige VanZant signed her AEW contract earlier this year, and the former MMA fighter trained extensively to be ready for her pro wrestling debut. Unsurprisingly, she made quite the splash during her impressive in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2022. She teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat the trio Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti.

Speaking to The Schmo after Double or Nothing, VanZant shared her reaction to her debut:

“I knew that this was the only place I wanted to make my AEW debut. It had to be big and it had to be on pay-per-view. I am a pay-per-view person. They've got to pay me the pay-per-view dollars to show up.” (from 1.21 to 1.32)

She also expressed her desire to perform in the ring again soon:

“I hope [you see me wrestling again] soon. I came out of this match unscathed and I have zero injuries. I put on a dominant performance. I can't wait for my solo match.” (from 1.37 to 1.44)

For now, the 28-year-old is not scheduled to appear at Forbidden Door as she prepares for her bare-knuckle fight return on July 16 at the Alexandra Palace in London. When she will appear next on Dynamite is unknown, but it'll be interesting to see her compete in a singles feud.

#5 WWE legend Paul Wight

Paul Wight debuted in AEW against QT Marshall at All Out 2021

WWE legend and current AEW veteran Paul Wight has made sporadic in-ring appearances for AEW since arriving at the start of 2021. His only pay-per-view appearance came against QT Marshall at the All Out last year.

The former Big Show appears regularly in commentary, however, helming AEW Dark: Elevation. The 50-year-old remains in tremendous shape and has not ruled out returning to the ring.

Rookie wrestler Satnam Singh has expressed interest in wrestling a fellow giant if the opportunity arises. Speaking in a Bleacher Report AMA, Singh said:

"I’m ok with anyone right now. I’m really open with all wrestlers. Maybe Big Show? That would be a great opportunity for me to go face to face with him." (H/T Fightful).

Wight's latest match was a win against Austin Green on Dark: Elevation this March. He is not scheduled to wrestle at the upcoming pay-per-view, but could well make an appearance.

#4 Wardlow

Wardlow is on a roll in AEW

Rising star Wardlow is one of the most popular competitors in the company, thanks to his time spent in The Pinnacle and his impressive feud against leader MJF, which culminated in Double or Nothing 2022. Mr. Mayhem has been one of AEW's greatest success stories and looks ready to be a needle mover for the promotion.

Speaking to Forbes, Wardlow said:

“I’m very in tune with numbers, and my main goal for AEW is, I want to be the reason we have more viewers. I want to be the reason the female viewership goes up. I want to be the reason that 18-49 demographic goes up. I want to be the reason our ratings are higher.”

Just like how MJF contributed to his rise, Wardlow readily admitted that he wouldn't be able to do it alone. He recognizes that it will take a group effort to bring the promotion to the next level:

“I know I can’t do it on my own. It takes help from the other young talent. It takes help from the legends and the guys coming over, but I want to be one of the guys that are moving the needle for this company.” (H/T: Fightful)

It's a shame that he won't be appearing on Forbidden Door as the event could use his star power to bolster the card. Imagine Wardlow going up against the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii.

For now, the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner is locked in a feud with "Smart" Mark Sterling and TNT Champion Scorpio. Hopefully we will see some gold for the powerhouse in the coming months.

#3 Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson

One of the biggest disappointments this week was the news that Bryan Danielson confirmed that he was set to miss Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts due to a minor injury. It's such a shame as the American Dragon was set to face off against one of NJPW's top technical wrestlers, Zack Sabre Jr.

The Blackpool Combat Club member reassured fans that he will be returning to the ring eventually and teased a replacement to take his place for his scheduled bouts. Who that is remains to be seen. Needless to say, Danielson's presence in All Elite Wrestling will be sorely missed.

#2 Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has not been seen in AEW since Full Gear 2021

Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to say that he will be present "spiritually" at the upcoming pay-per-view, AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door. It's unfortunate that The Cleaner will be unavailable for the crossover event as he is closely associated with both companies.

The former AEW World Champion was last seen at Full Gear 2021, dropping his title to Hangman Page. As an EVP of the company, Omega has been instrumental in contributing to the company's early success.

He would have been a great representative for All Elite Wrestling to face off against a New Japan wrestler, given his history with multiple members of the roster. We could have been treated to dream rematches with Okada, Tanahashi, or Jay White.

Perhaps Tony Khan can placate the fans by having Kenny Omega appear on the Sunday night show in some form to tease his return or future opponent.

#1 AEW World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk was supposed to headline the Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship. Instead, the Straight Edge Superstar announced that he was injured, just days after winning the title at Double or Nothing. Luckily, the Chicago wrestler did not have to relinquish the belt as Tony Khan quickly set up a tournament to crown an Interim Champion.

Commentator Jim Ross revealed on this week's Dynamite that the champion had successful surgery. While the type of surgery wasn't divulged, he did mention that it was on Punk's lower leg. It has been reported that doctors found that the bone injuries were worse than expected, but they were able to conduct a successful operation.

While it's a shame that Punk won't get to have his dream match with Tanahashi, he will at least get to enjoy some time off after a fantastic run in the company since his return to pro wrestling. He has had multiple feuds this past year with the likes of MJF and Eddie Kingston before winning the title, proving that he is still one of the best in the world at 43 years old.

