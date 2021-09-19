6 WWE Attitude Era Superstars and 1 WCW Legend wrestling in AEW  

When AEW began their TNT show Dynamite, it felt like they picked the best from WWE and WCW, backed up by intelligent bookings of current and independent talent. Moreover, the AEW roster has used established talent from mainstream and independent organizations.

It was almost like all the elements were coming together, and AEW seems to be doing that with the recent additions of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson. AEW has recruited talents with name value and, more specifically, an integral part of WWE's Attitude Era.

Their commentary team features the voices of WWE Monday Night Raw and WCW Nitro in Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone. Without further ado, here are 6 Attitude Era Superstars and 1 WCW Legend still wrestling in AEW.

#7 Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho might be 50+ years old, but he's still going strong. One of the first major AEW signings, Jericho, had proved his worth in many ways.

It's striking to think that Jericho has done it all, being in ECW, WCW, WWE, and NJPW. There is nothing that Jericho hasn't done. Jericho's list of titles in WWE is staggering:

6-Time WWE World Champion

9-Time WWE Intercontinental Champion

2-Time WWE US Champion

7-Time WWE World Tag Team Champion

It's no wonder that he was made the first-ever AEW World Champion. Starting as a heel and creating his faction, The Inner Circle, Jericho proved to be one of the most compelling characters on AEW TV.

His ability to cut unscripted promos, willingness to put over young talent, and proving that he is one of the dynamic wrestlers of his generation have held him in good stead. Considering that he will be turning 51 soon, there's no telling what's in store in the future.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy