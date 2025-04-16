6 WWE WrestleMania level matches AEW could book in 2025

Despite being one of the top promotions in the world, AEW has still not been able to touch WWE's WrestleMania weekend. However, they have been able to hold their own, putting on great shows across the year, including their version of the PLE, All In.

This weekend, the Stamford-based promotion will take center stage with the Grandest Stage of Them All. Several matches have been announced for the show, culminating a year's worth of feuds, buildups, and major storylines. The festivities started as soon as Monday with RAW.

With over half a year to go in 2025, AEW will have its chance in the spotlight, as they have several more pay-per-views, including All In: Texas. Here are some matches they could put on that would be WrestleMania-level worthy in prestige and buildup.

#1. Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada IV in AEW

Since Worlds End in December, a match in AEW between the Best Bout Machine and the Rainmaker has been hinted at. Both men stand as champions, and there have been some pitches to merge their titles.

At a big stage like All In: Texas, the fourth-ever singles match between Omega and Okada could take place. Their previous three matches have all taken place in NJPW, and this would be the first time AEW fans would get a glimpse of these two in the ring against one another.

Merging the International and Continental Championships would give fans a dream match and address the company's overly many belts.

#2. Will Ospreay dethrones Jon Moxley

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is kicking into high gear, and this tournament will determine Jon Moxley's next challenger. Tomorrow night, Will Ospreay has a chance to make it to the finals with a win over Konosuke Takeshita.

Should the Aerial Assassin win the whole thing, he could be the perfect candidate to dethrone Mox. He is a fan-favorite who is highly skilled in the ring and has yet to have a taste of becoming a world champion. This could end up being AEW's version of Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns.

With the Death Riders looming, the entire locker room could come to the aid of Ospreay, seeing as he has also become a well-liked personality backstage.

#3. Darby Allin gets his revenge on Jon Moxley

Back in December, Death Riders took out Darby Allin. Once he returns from his expedition to Mount Everest, it is almost guaranteed that he'll go after Jon Moxley and his faction.

There is no telling when he'll get back and whether he'll make it to All In: Texas. If all goes right, he could return at the pay-per-view after Mox gets dethroned and exact his revenge. This would set up a future grudge match between the two of them. They could go with this and make it a stipulated contest.

This final match could put away the Death Riders arc in AEW for good and would allow Darby to put the final nail in the coffin.

#4. Cope (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage vs. FTR

After FTR turned on Cope, many believed that this could start a buildup for a reunion between Edge and Christian. Putting them as a tag team one final time against one of the best duos in the world could be the perfect ending for them.

Christian has distanced himself from his sons in The Patriarchy, which was evident from Nick Wayne's beginning to go into business for himself and making his own decisions as of late. There have also been some arguments within the faction. This could be what pushes him to pivot away from them and find solace in his former best friend. The Rated-R Superstar could feel the same now that he is alone.

This would be a good way to build on achieving one of Cope's bucket lists in AEW: bringing back Edge and Christian for one final run.

#5. 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Young Bucks

Similar to the case of Cope and Christian Cage, bitter rivals 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland may come together for a one-time-only partnership against a common enemy.

At Dynasty, Hangman gave Swerve an unexpected assist by taking out the Death Riders. Despite this, it was all for naught as the EVPs would be the ones to cost Swerve a chance to become the world champion. For a few months now, Page and the Bucks have not completely seen each other eye to eye.

They could end up going against one another, as they would have different goals. A reluctant Hangman may end up allowing himself to team up with Swerve just one time to take out the Bucks and The Elite for good.

This could end this storyline involving the Jackson brothers and their hold on the company. It would also culminate in Hangman's face turn.

#6. Toni Storm vs Mercedes Moné

One of the blockbuster matches in AEW for Mercedes Moné that many have been waiting for is her match with Athena. Now, this is set to become a reality, but this isn't the only set of matches that fans have yet to see since her debut.

'Timeless' Toni Storm is the only name in the women's division that surpasses The CEO. She is a four-time women's world champion, something no one has been able to do. A match between the two current women's champions would make for an interesting feud, and their current gimmicks would do wonders against one another.

Depending on what happens in the next few months, this could end up being a match they set up sometime in the future, either for the world title or for the TBS Championship. The unpopular idea would also be a non-title feud in the case that they both drop their titles to different stars.

Apart from Toni, another star that could take on Mercedes would be Mariah May, as the two have hinted at facing each other when The Glamour was still the AEW Women's World Champion.

These AEW matches have yet to happen on the promotion, and given their current trajectory, many of them may become a reality. For now, fans should stay tuned to their weekly programming and how the buildup for their major storylines will develop.

