7 Secret Weapons AEW has in 2022

AEW may end 2021 with a bang, but there are other things to look forward to in the coming new year. AEW has been in the ascendancy since the company debuted in 2019 and has only grown in the years since. Certain other didn't give the upstart organization much of a chance. Still, they defied the odds, especially with their various television deals that now have Rampage, a second show, in addition to Dynamite.

Moreover, the fantastic additions of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, and other stars have only showcased how far the company has come since its early days. Sure, there have been booking mistakes along the way, but the positive vibes shared by many in AEW and the fans' reception have shown that.

But what are the surprises that AEW still has in their weaponry? In 2021, AEW sure pulled off many things that many didn't expect, so it would be interesting to see what else they have in store. Here are seven secret weapons that AEW has in 2022.

#7 Adam Cole becomes AEW World Champion

Adam Cole is in AEW. Bobby Fish is in AEW. Kyle O'Reilly is now in AEW. That is 3 of 4 members of NXT's The Undisputed Era in AEW. It's no coincidence that Tony Khan and his team signed the trio to the company. The group was one of the best things in NXT and possibly one of the best stables in all of WWE.

It adds to the more important story that AEW is trying to tell with Adam Cole. Cole's signing to the company was perhaps even a more significant move than Danielson and Punk, considering that his star was always on the rise in WWE. Some have claimed him to be the next coming of Shawn Michaels, and they won't be far from that argument.

Cole has the looks, charisma, talent, experience and age on his side. While Hangman Page is their first 'home-grown' champion, Cole is the next logical step. He was already a big star on the independent scene and had tons of history with The Elite. He also has an x-factor for wrestlers who could define and carry a company.

Save the point: --- Adam Cole will be AEW World Champion in 2022.

