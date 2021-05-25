AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Big star debuts and wins main event, Tag Team reunite after several years, Matt Hardy and more - 24th May 2021

As always, Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone got AEW Dark: Elevation underway with the opening pleasantries. Viewers were treated to almost two hours of in-ring action featuring a healthy mix of established talent and new faces.

There were four main events, and the show ended with a fantastic reunion! So let's not waste any more time and get right to the results and highlights of the latest AEW Dark: Elevation episode.

QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Robo on AEW Dark: Elevation

The match kicked off with a 'You tapped out' chant at QT Marshall. The Factory leader shrugged off the chants with a smirk and took Robo down with a side headlock takedown.

The crowd was firmly against Marshall, and they cheered every strike from Punjab's very own Robo.

The Indian wrestler laid out QT with a quick dropkick. Marshall, however, showed great in-ring awareness to slam Robo face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

QT followed it with a running back elbow in the middle of the ring for a two-count. Marshall's movements and offensive output were measured and methodical, as Robo found it tough to get to a vertical base.

The Punjabi wrestler finally got back up and fired a big punch. His attempted comeback was shut down by a dropkick and a leaping knee drop for another two-count for the leader of The Factory.

Marshall basked in the heat he received and continued to punish Robo, who finally shifted gears and dropped QT with a massive clothesline followed by a running double axe handle.

Robo hit an atomic drop and a German suplex, and then wasted some time with his kick in the corner as QT got his boot up. Robo still had enough in the gas tank to deliver a power slam for a near fall.

QT weathered the storm and executed a backbreaker-flatliner combo. Marshall signaled for the end and hit the Diamond Cutter for the win.

Result: QT Marshall def. Robo on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

Abadon vs. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Abadon went on a manic attack on Leila Grey to begin the match. As expected, it was all one-way traffic in this match as Abadon executed a T-Bone Suplex.

Grey fought back with a series of punches followed by a roundhouse kick in the corner. Abadon stayed true to her dead girl persona by no-selling the strikes and tossing Grey across the ring with a hair pull.

Abadon delivered a German suplex before creatively executing a scissored DDT onto the mat. The Cemetery Drive followed to wrap up the AEW Dark: Elevation match.

Result: Abadon def. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

