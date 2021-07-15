AEW Dark Results - 43-year-old veteran debuts, Star almost pulls off a major upset, Stunning main event, and more (13th July 2021)

After last week's relatively low-key match card, AEW went all-in this week with two incredibly stacked Dark events.

Last night's AEW Dark: Elevation was the biggest ever as it had Sting and many other high-profile names in attendance.

The regular AEW Dark broadcast was also an exciting show on paper with a runtime of almost two hours. So let's not waste any more time and get to the results and analysis of the latest AEW Dark episode:

Matt Hardy (w/ H.F.O.) vs. JAH-C (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Big Money Matt started the in-ring proceedings of the evening with a relatively easy opener. The Hardy Family Office's presence proved to be a significant distraction for JAH-C as he was on the back foot for most parts of the match.

Matt Hardy taunted the crowd and ended up paying for it. JAH-C exploded with an offensive sequence featuring a dropkick and a leaping elbow drop.

Hardy shut down any attempts of a comeback with two Side Effects. Matt locked in The Leech and forced his opponent to tap out.

Result: Matt Hardy def. JAH-C on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Matt Hardy ordered Jora Johl to wipe off his sweat with a towel after the match, and the Indian star didn't look too happy with the activity.

Brian Cage vs. Foxx Vinyer (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Taz spoke about the toxic relationship between Brian Cage and Ricky Starks and explained a good-old fight would settle their differences.

The Machine wasted absolutely no time in laying out his opponent with a swinging inverted neckbreaker.

Foxx tasted some success with an uppercut, but he got planted with a modified spinebuster. The FTW Champion ended the contest with the Drill Claw.

Result: Brian Cage def. Foxx Vinyer on AEW Dark

Grade: D

The Acclaimed vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell on AEW Dark

Roman Rozell started the match with Max Caster, and he did well with some decent matwork.

Caster got the upper hand, and he maintained control even before Bowens came in and landed a big back elbow.

Roman Rozell reacted with a fireman's carry dump before tagging in Pisaturo, who showed tremendous power with a gut-wrench flatliner. Bowens used his speed to counter a move and got back with a big side suplex.

The Acclaimed worked in tandem to execute a dropkick. Platinum Max dropped Pisaturo on the apron before hitting a double suplex.

Derek created some separation by driving him face-first into the knee. Rozell came in hot after the tag and executed German suplexes on both Acclaimed members.

Acclaimed stopped Rozell's swinging neckbreaker combo. Bowens then dropped Pisaturo on his knees before Caster hit a deadlift backdrop throw.

The Acclaimed focussed on the legal man as Caster hit the Mic Drop for the win over Rozell.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell on AEW Dark

Grade: B

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood