AEW Dark Results - Big Shot fired at Triple H, Former TNA Star makes big debut - 3rd November 2020

AEW has been relentless with the Dark match cards, and this week's offering was no exception. The latest AEW Dark featured 15 matches, and as always, Taz and Excalibur were on the announcers table to kick off the show. The show also featured Taz taking a big shot at Triple H during one of the matches.

#1. Darby Allin vs. BSHP King on AEW Dark

Up right now on Dark sees @DarbyAllin vs. @bshpkng in singles competition.

Both men began the first match of the night with a collar and elbow tie-up. BHSP King used the power advantage in the early stages to send Allin to the outside. Darby ate a back elbow, but he managed to get some offense in with a dropkick. King was now on the outside, and Darby was in no mood to give BSHP the time to recuperate.

Allin executed a suicide dive. The action got back inside the ring, and King had assumed control of the proceedings. King worked on Allin's arm. Darby responded with a submission counter. King reacted with a Senton attempt from the top rope, but Allin rolled away before hitting the Springboard Coffin Drop for a near fall.

Allin, however, managed to pick up the win with a modified pinning combination.

Result: Darby Allin def. BSHP King on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Elayna Black & Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark

It was good to see Leyla Hirsch get another match as the wrestler was impressive during last week's Dynamite. The women's tag team match of the night began with Rhodes and Black locking it up in the ring. Black tasted the early advantage with a knee strike and sunset flip.

Rhodes created some separation with a kick before tagging in Red Velvet. Elayna sent Velvet to her corner and tagged Leyla Hirsch into the match.

Hirsch connected with a shoulder block and hit the ropes only to get dropped by Velvet's leg lariat. Hirsch got control of the match once again after Velvet wasted some time on Black.

Leyla Hirsch looked great in the sequences that followed as she connected with knee strikes and a clothesline. She went for a Moonsault but missed, and Velvet made the hot tag to Brandi Rhodes.

Rhodes came in with the clothesline. She delivered the sling blade on Black, but the pinfall attempt got broken up by Hirsch. Brandi went on to layout Hirsch with a spear. Black tried to sneak one in by rolling up Brandi with the Schoolgirl pin.

Brandi kicked out and hit the Shot of Brandi for the three-count.

Result: Brandi Rhodes & Red Velvet def. Elayna Black & Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#3. The Jurassic Express vs. Danny Limelight & KC Navarro on AEW Dark

Navarro looked solid during the initial exchanges with Jungle Boy as both men jockeyed for position by attempting several holds. Jungle Boy got bragging rights at the end of the exchange, and he tagged in Luchasaurus. Limelight got into the match on the other end. Luchasaurus manhandled Limelight as the strength advantage was all there to be seen.

Jungle Boy got tagged in, and so did Navarro. Navarro and Limelight took control of the match after Danny kicked Jungle Boy in the face. They worked on Jungle Boy for a few seconds before the hot tag was made to Luchasaurus.

AEW's in-house Dinosaur took out Limelight and Navarro. Limelight tagged himself in, but he got hit with a knee, followed by the Jurassic Express' finisher. Jungle Boy got the pinfall.

Result: The Jurassic Express def. Danny Limelight & KC Navarro on AEW Dark

Grade: B