AEW Dark Results - Fans stunned by high-risk move in the main event, Big Swole cheated out of a win, top star's new finisher gets a name (27th July 2021)

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson kicked off the latest AEW Dark with a backstage promo about their upcoming five-on-five elimination match. The Dark Order members were also slated to compete tonight in what looked like a stacked lineup.

Taz and Excalibur welcomed the fans and hyped up the card before we went to the first match of the evening.

Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

The women got the in-ring proceedings underway with a typical collar and elbow tie-up, and Red Velvet easily won the early exchanges.

The AEW debutant got into a waist lock position but was forced to break the hold. Alejandra Lion then slapped Velvet across the face before kicking her in the gut. The rookie drove her knees into Red Velvet's face after trapping her in a standing necktie.

Alejandra was a little hasty as Red Velvet kicked out of the pinfall. The latter fought out of a chin lock but couldn't evade Alejandra's claws.

Lion missed a double knee strike in the corner as Velvet moved out and rocked her with two clotheslines. She sent Alejandra into the ropes, followed by the running double knee strike and a moonsault.

Velvet set Alejandra up for her new finisher, 'The Final Slice' (swing through leg scissors).

Result: Red Velvet def. Alejandra Lion

Grade: B

Red Velvet needed a new finisher, and 'The Final Slice' looks like a solid pick!

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela were involved in a backstage segment up next, and The Bad Boy seemed to be back to his usual self as he put The Young Bucks on notice. Concrete Rose is coming for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Abadon vs. Killa Kate (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Killa Kate looked fearful of Abadon as AEW's "Living Dead Girl" stalked her prey in the match's opening moments.

Abadon found it tough to deal with Kate's evasive tactics until she landed a big knee. The former AEW Women's title contender sent Kate across the ring with a hair pull before dumping her out with another rising knee strike.

Abadon unleashed some ground and pound on the outside before rolling the AEW debutant back into the ring. The intimidating star crawled towards her opponent but got caught in a triangle sleeper.

Abadon broke free and came in hot with an uppercut. She landed repeated elbows in the corner but missed her running strike, crashing face-first into the turnbuckle.

Abadon quickly recuperated and stunned Kate with a stiff backhand shot. Killa Kate tried to fight back with a few strikes as the crowd chanted - 'eat her soul.' Abadon no-sold the punches and delivered a big pop-up powerbomb. The Living Dead Girl softened Kate up with a headbutt before executing her leg-scissor DDT finisher.

The Living Dead Girl @abadon_AEW keeps on winning and keeps on terrifying.



Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/gLczlFfdOb pic.twitter.com/jCf179zHq8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

Result: Abadon def. Killa Kate on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry