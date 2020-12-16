AEW Dark Results - Former WWE Star sent through a wall, Big tag team debuts, Surprise appearance after main event - 15th December 2020

This week's AEW Dark featured 14 matches and some memorable moments. A tag team featuring two big, towering men debuted, and they tore the house down. Miro appeared after the main event while another former WWE Superstar was sent crashing through a wall.

As always, Excalibur, Taz, and Anthony Ogogo kicked off the latest episode of AEW Dark. Ogogo looked classy with his sunglasses on, and his fellow commentators ribbed him for it before we moved to the first match of the evening.

#1. Sotheara Chhun vs. Ricky Starks (w/ Powerhouse Hobbs) on AEW Dark

Ricky Starks played the mind games with Chhun as he offered and retreated the handshake. Chhun was triggered as he unleashed a series of rights.

Starks got the match under his control with a kick before sending Chhun crashing face-first into the middle turnbuckle.

Hobbs connected with a cheap shot as the referee was distracted by Starks. Ricky delivered a running back elbow. He continued to wear Sotheara down.

Starks paid tribute to Sting and went for the Stinger Splash in the corner, but Chhun got out of the way. Chhun delivered a diving cutter for a two-count. Starks got back up and caught Sotheara with a big spear for the win.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Sotheara Chhun on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

#2. Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark

They began the match with the collar and elbow tie-up. Cutler took Black down with a few shoulder tackles.

Black caught Cutler in a diving atomic drop. Ouch! Baron then went for the Gory Special, but Cutler got out of the hold.

Black got caught up in the ropes, and Cutler connected with a kick. The back-and-forth action continued as Black landed a rolling clothesline in the corner, followed by the Exploder suplex.

Black went for another clothesline, but Cutler moved out and hit the head kick. Cutler came over the top with a head kick followed by a reverse DDT. Brandon finished the match with the springboard elbow drop and picked up his seventh consecutive victory.

Result: Brandon Cutler def. Baron Black on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#3. KiLynn King vs. Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark

It's not every day that we get the AEW Women's Champion on Dark. It was indeed a special episode.

King asked for the Greco-roman knuckle lock, and Hikaru Shida obliged. Both women attempted to outpower each other. They canceled each other out with a series of arm drags, pinfall attempts, and holds. It was an even contest this far.

King connected with two kicks before going for a body slam. Shida reversed it by delivering a body slam of her own. Shida connected with two punches before coming in for the high running knee strike in the corner.

Shida's power was a significant feature of the match as she effortlessly picked up King and dropped her onto her knee. Shida connected with a running knee strike on King, who was laid out on the apron.

King created some separation with a few strikes, and she assumed the top mount position in the ring. The strikes continued to land. Back on the feet, Shida reversed an Irish whip. However, King got a 2-fall. She followed it up with a neck breaker with another two-count.

Shida took King down with an enziguri. The champ went for the running knee strike, but King evaded. King then went for the Kingdom Falls, but Shida fought out of it with the elbow strikes.

Shida responded with a leaping knee strike followed by the Falcon Arrow for the three-count.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. KiLynn King on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Abadon attacked Shida after the match on AEW Dark.