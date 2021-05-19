AEW Dark Results- Major upset, Cody Rhodes appears, Exciting debuts and more- 18th May 2021

Taz and Excalibur kicked off the latest episode of AEW Dark by welcoming the viewers. We moved on to the first match of the show, which incidentally featured a Team Taz member.

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Dean Alexander on AEW Dark

Hobbs jumped Alexander from behind before the match began. Powerhouse didn't even let Alexander take his jacket off as he trucked him down to the mat.

Alexander responded with a few purposeful rights, but Hobbs overpowered him and dropped him down to the mat with a spinebuster for the three-count.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Dean Alexander on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Dante Martin vs. Falco on AEW Dark

Martin and Falco locked up and wasted no time in engaging in a high-flying exchange. Martin executed a single-leg dropkick, followed by a crossbody on the outside.

The Top Flight member, as expected, used all of his explosiveness to catch Falco off guard. Falco shut Martin down with a double underhook suplex. Falco had a top wrist lock on Dante, and he maintained control with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Dante Martin began his comeback with a leaping lariat, followed by a dropkick. Dante got a near fall with a springboard moonsault press before heading to the top for the 450 splash.

Falcon stopped him in his tracks and wobbled Dante with several punches. Martin pushed Falcon back to the mat before coming down hard with the 450 splash for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Dante Martin def. Falco on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Matt Hardy cut a promo from his residence and announced Hardy Family Office representatives for the Casino Battle Royal match.

Matt Hardy and Private Party will be in the match. The faction leader also had a threatening message for The Dark Order.

Dark Order's 10 vs. Ryzin on AEW Dark

10 exerted his power advantage over Ryzin with an aggressive tie-up. Ryzin connected with a shot to the head, followed by an s-grip takedown.

10 also landed a side headlock takedown before dropping Ryzin once again with two big shoulder tackles. Vance executed a Cazadora German suplex, and the finish seemed near.

Vance softened Ryzin up with clotheslines in the corner. Ryzin escaped the Full Nelson by slithering out of the ring. Ryzin managed to get a two-count and a leg lariat once he got back into the ring.

Vance, however, landed two big clotheslines, followed by a pump kick in the corner. 10 executed the spinebuster, but he ate the double boots in the corner.

Ryzin missed the Senton Atomico and finally got caught in the Full Nelson.

Result: Dark Order's 10 def. Ryzin on AEW Dark

Grade: C

