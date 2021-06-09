AEW Dark Results - Star executes astonishing front-flip Stunner, A+ main event, Multiple debuts, and more (8th June 2021)

Excalibur and Taz welcomed the viewers to another stacked episode of AEW Dark which featured 100+ minutes of wrestling and some huge names in action.

So without any further delay, here are the results and highlights of the latest AEW Dark episode:

Lance Archer vs. Zicky Dice (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Lance Archer tossed his opponent around on his way to the ring. Justin Roberts cut short his introductions, and the match got underway in a predictable fashion.

The Murderhawk Monster clobbered his helpless opponent with short-arm clotheslines and vicious running strikes in the corner. Archer dropped Dice with a chokeslam in the middle of the ring before hitting the Blackout for the win. Outlandish Zicky Dice surely had a forgettable AEW debut.

Result: Lance Archer def. Zicky Dice on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Matt Hardy brokered a deal with TH2 to beat up Christian Cage, and we must say that Big Money Matt was offering good money for the job.

Matt Hardy offered Big Money to @AngelicoAAA to eliminate Christian Cage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan has just booked the match, for the first time ever, it will be Angelico (with @MATTHARDYBRAND in his corner) vs. @Christian4Peeps THIS FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/fubpZnmytr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2021

Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark

. @abadon_AEW is up next in singles action on #AEWDark

Tune into Dark now - https://t.co/t8yeJygNef pic.twitter.com/r2FwsOOETQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2021

Willow offered a handshake, but Abadon scared her away with a loud scream. Abadon executed a Lou Thesz press and unleashed rights and lefts.

It was all one-way traffic until Willow evaded a running strike and followed up with a cannonball in the corner. Abadon rose up but was taken down with a clever ankle pick from Nightingale.

Willow had a modified crossface on Abadon, who literally bit her way out of the submission move. AEW's "Dead Girl" began to set the stage for the finish with a crossbody and a leg DDT.

Result: Abadon def. Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Cezar Bononi (w/ The Wingmen) vs. Cyrus on AEW Dark

Cezar Bononi finally had an opponent that matched his size! Cyrus was built like a mountain, and he even had fierce eyes. Both big men engaged in a monstrous lock-up, followed by a shoulder tackle exchange.

As expected, the match was hard-hitting as both men stood and traded blows. Ryan Nemeth tried to help his teammate, but he just ran into Cyrus, who barely moved an inch near ringside.

Cezar continued with his attempts to get Cyrus down to the mat with a big boot and a series of clotheslines. Bononi showed massive strength by getting Cyrus up for a few seconds.

The Brazilian went to the top and executed a diving crossbody. Cyrus fought back by dropping Bononi with a simple slam. Cyrus proceeded to the top turnbuckle for the moonsault press, but Cezar rolled out of the way.

Bononi got Cyrus over his head and planted him in the center of the ring with a massive slam for the win.

Result: Cezar Bononi def. Cyrus on AEW Dark

Grade: B

