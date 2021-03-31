AEW Dark Results - Tension between top faction members, Miro wrestles, Star's sister debuts - 30th March 2021 

Last night's AEW Dark: Elevation card featured 16 matches. The regular AEW Dark returned with a 12-match card.

As always, Excalibur and Taz welcomed the fans before we went to the first match of the night.

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Brandon Watts & Randy Summers (Milk Chocolate) on AEW Dark

Butcher & The Blade continued with their recent trend of jumping their opponents before the match began. Blade focussed on Watts on the outside while Butcher attacked Summers in the ring.

Summers showed some signs of life, but Butcher evaded a dropkick before slamming him into the mat. Butcher tagged Blade in, and they executed an assisted kick.

Blade allowed Watts to come in, and the dominance continued. Blade punished Watts in the corner with several strikes. Watts connected with a chop but missed the Irish whip. Watts, however, got a few chops in. Private Party created a distraction. Matt Hardy picked Watts and dropped him face-first onto the timekeeper's table.

Hardy sold it as if he was attacked by Watts, but the referee let the match continue. Butcher and Blade worked on Watts in the ring.

Butcher and Blade made quick tags and wore down Watts in their corner. The heels controlled the pace of the match, but Watts created the separation with a jawbreaker.

Summers got the tag, while Blade came into the match as well. Summers moved with a sense of urgency as he hit a fisherman's neckbreaker on Blade.

Watts got the tag, and Milk Chocolate went for a double suplex. Blade reversed, but he went on to eat a barrage of kicks. Bunny jumped on the apron and distracted the referee. Blade and Butcher hit their finisher on Watts for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: The Butcher & The Blade def. Brandon Watts & Randy Summers (Milk Chocolate) on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Jazmine Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski on AEW Dark

Allure landed a dropkick as soon as the bell rang, and she sent Wrenkowski into the corner. Madi responded with a deep arm drag.

Allure got back into the match with another dropkick. Madi reacted with a back elbow and a back body drop. Allure rolled to the outside, but Madi followed her and landed a big clothesline.

Allure hit a jawbreaker in the ring. She followed it with strikes to the back of Wrenkowski. Jazmine came in and delivered a right elbow drop for a two-count. Allure, however, was a tad frustrated by Madi's kickout.

Allure got another two-count before working on Madi's head. Wrenkowski got back with a clothesline and a dropkick. Madi connected with the forearm shimmers in the corner before dropping Allure down with a side slam.

Madi hit an ax kick (The Reality Check) across the spine of Allure for the win.

Result: Madi Wrenkowski def. Jazmine Allure on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Chaos Project vs. Dean Alexander & Justin Law on AEW Dark

Luther flung Serpentico outside the ring onto Dean Alexander. Luther dropped Law with a back elbow in the ring. Chaos Project didn't waste any time asserting their dominance using their typically unconventional ways.

Serpentico got the tag, and he sent Law into the corner. Law reacted with a big hip toss and an arm drag. Law scoop slammed Serpentico and got a two-count. Luther accidentally dropped the elbow on Serpentico as Law moved out of the way.

Luther pulled Law out of the ring and rammed him against the barricade when the referee had his back turned.

Luther got the tag and connected with a body kick. Luther hit the Luther bomb. Taz took a shot at Luther as the move didn't seem as convincing as his previous efforts.

Chaos Project singled out Law and wore him down in their corner. Luther got a two-count from a butterfly suplex. Law finally tagged Dean Alexander, who came in and took out both Chaos Project members with clotheslines.

Alexander got a near fall from a half-nelson slam on Serpentico. Luther broke the pin and knocked Law off the apron.

He hit Alexander with a high boot before tagging Serpentico. Chaos Project executed the Creeping Death (Meteora-Spinebuster combo) on Alexander for victory on AEW Dark.

Result: Chaos Project def. Dean Alexander & Justin Law on AEW Dark

Grade: B

