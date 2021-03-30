AEW Dark: Elevation Results - 14-year veteran debuts against Jon Moxley, Christian Cage appears, New move revealed - 29th March 2021

The third episode of AEW Dark: Elevation kicked off with a Jon Moxley promo. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed the fans as we shifted our attention to the evening's first match.

JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor of the Best Freinds on AEW Dark: Elevation

Chuck and Nemeth started the match, and it was the Hollywood Hunk who got the early mat exchange.

Drake got the tag, and he executed a few arm drags before Cassidy came into the contest.

Cassidy wasn't impressed, and he tagged himself out. Taylor delivered a deep arm drag but got taken to the wrong corner. Nemeth came back in and connected with a few punches.

JD Drake: Go on then!

Orange Cassidy: Not right now

Cassidy was back in and he casually covered Nemeth three times. Drake and Taylor created a distraction to take control of the match. Nemeth and Drake worked on Chuck.

After being on the receiving end of some offense, Chuck created the much-needed separation with a drop toe hold, followed by a uranage on Drake.

Cassidy got the tag, and he popped the crowd with his 'hands in the pocket' shtick. The audience cheered for the kicks and the kip-up. Cassidy sent Drake over with a hurricanrana.

Cassidy got a near fall with a swinging DDT. Nemeth broke the pin and tagged himself into the match. Nemeth hit a dropkick and a DDT, which forced Taylor to come in and save his partner.

Drake fired back with a chop on Taylor and a T-Bone suplex on Cassidy. Cassidy hit Orange Punch on Drake, followed by Beach Break for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends def. JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C+

Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford came out after the match and cut a promo on the ramp. Miro and Sabian attacked Cassidy and Taylor towards the end of the post-match segment.

Bill Collier vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jon Moxley's debut on AEW Dark: Elevation got underway with a collar and elbow tie-up. Moxley got wrist control and tripped Collier down to the mat in the early stages.

Collier is a 14-year veteran of the business, and he got his first offense in with a big dropkick. He settled things down with a headlock.

Moxley was in control as he hit forearm crossface shots, which gave him a two-count. The former AEW Champion grabbed Collier by the nose, and the match started to feel like a typical Moxley contest.

Mox got a two-count with a snap suplex. He went to the left arm of Collier, who began the comeback with a punch. Moxley responded with three big kicks to Collier's chest and sternum.

Bill caught the fourth kick and hit a big forearm strike. Mox reacted with a quick German suplex. Collier, though, countered with a back body drop, followed by a boot.

The veteran connected with a Lariat, but he ate a few gut shots. Collier still got Moxley up for the fallaway slam. Bill's kip-up was impressive, but he got decked with a big lariat.

Mox hit a piledriver, and Collier surprisingly kicked out. Mox caught Collier in the Bulldog Choke for the victory on AEW Dark Elevation.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Bill Collier on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Penelope Ford didn't waste time as she took Leila Grey down with a quick arm drag. Ford zipped in a few chops in the corner, and Grey also countered with a couple of chops.

Grey got a one-count with a shotgun dropkick, but Penelope hit the chin buster, followed by a roll-up. Ford then connected with a spin kick, a knee lift and a shin kick on Grey.

Ford executed the handspring back elbow. She positioned Grey on the apron and came over the top with double knees to the gut. Grey kicked out at two, and Penelope Ford continued the dominance.

Leila had a brief spell of offense with a few strikes and a Lou Thesz press. Ford shut down the comeback attempt with a double-knee strike for the win.

Result: Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) def. Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: D

