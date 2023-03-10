If AEW is not your cup of tea, you'll probably agree with what wrestling legend Bobby Fulton had to say about Tony Khan and company during his recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

Bobby Fulton is best known for his time as one-half of the legendary tag team known as The Fantastics. However, early on in his career, Bobby also worked as a singles competitor throughout various territories in the United States, in Calgary with Stampede Wrestling and many other promotions.

Bobby is currently working with NWA and also runs his own independent wrestling promotion. During his virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Bobby went into detail about what he's doing with NWA, his own company, and a number of other interesting topics that wrestling fans will certainly enjoy. Today we discuss some of the things we learned from Bobby's appearance on K&S. Here’s our list of 5 things we learned from Bobby Fulton's virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

#5 - Bobby is fond of Dynamite Kid

Dynamite Kid looks on with Matilda.

If you were a fan of wrestling in the 80s, you probably remember The British Bulldogs. Dynamite Kid and his tag team partner Davey Boy Smith and their sidekick, an English Bulldog named Matilda, made up the duo known as The British Bulldogs. Prior to his WWE run, Dynamite Kid made a name for himself in the UK, eventually with Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This was where Bobby Fulton met Dynamite Kid.

Throughout the years, there have been a number of professional wrestlers and fans alike who have not been too high on Dynamite Kid. He has been accused of being toxic in the locker room and overly stiff in the ring.

However, Bobby Fulton does not share those same sentiments. During his virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Bobby was asked about Dynamite Kid and he had the following to say:

"I loved Dynamite Kid. I judge people by how they treat me."

Bobby spoke highly of Dynamite Kid, despite the things that have been said about him by other wrestlers and fans. Bobby also spoke about their time together early on in his career, most notably while he was in Calgary at Stu Hart's Stampede Wrestling.

#4 - Bobby Fulton is happy to be with NWA Wrestling

Bobby Fulton leads Chris Adonis and Rhett Titus to battle.

The National Wrestling Alliance was once the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Created nearly 75 years ago, the NWA originally served as the governing body for multiple regional promotions across the United States. The NWA was the spearheading company for what became the famous territory era. Wrestlers could compete in Florida, Detroit, Georgia, Kansas City, and other areas under the NWA umbrella.

With the mainstream success that WWE had, the professional wrestling landscape changed completely, and one of the most notable changes was how many smaller companies folded due to the fact that they could not compete with the New York juggernaut. Needless to say, the National Wrestling Alliance was never the same.

Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017, and since then, he has worked diligently to revive the NWA and create something that not only fans could enjoy as an alternative, but wrestlers could have an optional place to work and make a living. While the NWA is far from what it once was, it is certainly evolving and has become a very entertaining product. Bobby Fulton is now working for the NWA and during his virtual signing with K&S, he made multiple mentions of how happy he is to be a part of the NWA and he looks forward to continuing his efforts to make the company better.

#3 - Bobby Fulton missed his high school graduation for a wrestling event

A young Bobby Fulton during his "Fantastic" run.

We know that The Fantastics had a very successful career and were one of the best tag teams of their time. However, long before Bobby ever worked as a tag team wrestler, he competed as a singles wrestler. In fact, Bobby began his wrestling career at the ripe old age of 16. His first match was in 1977 when he competed in two matches at an event in West Virginia.

As Bobby's career began to evolve, he became more and more focused on becoming a better performer. He looked forward to taking advantage of every opportunity that came his way, as far as getting in the ring and getting his name out there.

During his virtual session with K&S, Bobby spoke about his early days as a young up-and-coming star. Bobby even stated that he missed his high school graduation, so he could make it to a wrestling event. Bobby did graduate, but did not attend his graduation ceremony because he was booked to wrestle on that particular night.

#2 - Bobby Fulton runs a successful wrestling promotion with his son

Over 3,000 fans packed the venue for a Big Time Wrestling event in 2022!

During Bobby's virtual, he talked a lot about his son, Dillon. He mentioned that Dillon has helped him tremendously in their efforts to run independent wrestling events.

They started a promotion called World Class Professional Big Time Wrestling. Bobby and Dillon have already held a number of very successful shows in the Ohio area. Bobby's promotion made headlines last year when WCPBTW packed over 3,000 fans into a high school gym in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Bobby went in-depth about how proud he is of his son for what he has done to make WCPBTW successful. He went on to mention that they have a huge event coming up on March 11th, at the OUC-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, OH. The event will feature a plethora of wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, including Sting and Rob Van Dam, just to name a couple.

#1 - Bobby Fulton gets brutally honest about Tony Khan and AEW

Bobby is critical of AEW's style.

On January 1, 2019, The Young Bucks broke the news that AEW had been created, via their YouTube channel "Being The Elite." With Tony Khan at the helm, and Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson serving as the Executive Vice Presidents. It appeared that AEW was poised to launch a competitive alternative to WWE.

Since AEW hit the scene, the company has indeed enjoyed a massive amount of success. Former WWE Superstars such as Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Sting, Ruby Soho, and many others, along with a number of major independent stars, have all served vital roles in the success of AEW thus far.

However, AEW's success has been met with a fair share of criticism as well. Wrestling personalities such as Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, Booker T, and of course, Jim Cornette, have all shared their thoughts about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton recently shared his thoughts about AEW during his K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, and Bobby certainly didn't hold back. Bobby talked about how AEW seems to be going overboard with unnecessary high spots and unrealistic moments throughout its matches.

One instance in particular that Bobby spoke about was during an episode of AEW Dynamite when Darby Allin jumped off of a 16-foot ladder, onto Jeff Hardy and through several chairs. Bobby talked about the incident stating, "What's next? Are they going to have to jump off the top of the arena to get a pop?" Fulton went on to call AEW a "car crash," suggesting they are going too far with the stunts.

Fulton also addressed the controversial situation that happened backstage at AEW All-Out involving CM Punk and members of The Elite. Bobby suggested that Tony Khan dropped the ball and essentially, left a lot of money on the table due to the fact that he didn't work the drama into a storyline. Bobby said no one saw the incident, but everyone talked about it. He said he would have turned that situation into an on-screen storyline, which would have likely drawn a lot of attention.

