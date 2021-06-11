AEW News Roundup - Tony Khan reacts to surprise retirement, Top female star's message to Triple H, Former Wyatt Family member open to signing (10th June 2021)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the daily AEW News Roundup, and we begin today's lineup with Tony Khan's reaction to a shocking retirement.

Triple H also made a few comments recently about WWE's female roster, and his statements even got a response from Thunder Rosa.

During a recent interview, new AEW signing Mark Henry highlighted a significant flaw in the company's matches.

A former Wyatt family member commented about potentially joining AEW when he recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling. We also now know why Brodie Lee Jr. was kept off TV for a few weeks.

On that note, here is the latest AEW News Roundup:

#5. AEW President Tony Khan reacts to Lio Rush's retirement

Lio Rush announced his shock retirement just days after his stunning AEW debut at Double or Nothing. Several well-known personalities in the business have since reacted to the 26-year-old's unforeseen decision to hang up his boots.

Tony Khan issued a statement revealing details of the interaction he had with Lio Rush before the superstar's sudden retirement from active in-ring competition.

Khan noted that he was caught off guard by the news but added that he enjoyed working with the star for a brief period. The AEW president sent his best wishes to Lio Rush before concluding his message.

"Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he'd planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While the news was unexpected, I'm glad that he's made a choice that he's confident will make him and his family happy. Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best," said Tony Khan.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion reacted to Tony Khan's comments and expressed his gratitude to the AEW founder for providing him with an opportunity to cherish for a lifetime.

Thank you for giving me a moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. https://t.co/uuYLq6fhtu — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Lio Rush was forced to call time on his in-ring career due to an AC joint separation, and you can read more details on the injury here.

Lio Rush even issued a separate statement on his Instagram stories, explaining the thought process behind the retirement and how he plans on fulfilling the NJPW obligations after healing up.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun