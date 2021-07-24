AEW News Roundup (July 23rd, 2021): Mark Henry reveals timeline for his in-ring return, the Young Bucks take credit for potential signing of two former WWE superstars, and more

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Mark Henry reveals when he could step foot in AEW ring

AEW's Mark Henry recently revealed that he is currently dealing with injuries he suffered years ago, which is preventing him from making an in-ring debut in the company.

The former WWE superstar stunned the wrestling world by showing up at AEW's annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The company announced that he'd be an analyst on AEW Rampage, the promotion's upcoming show. Apart from his initial role with the promotion, fans have been keen to know when he will make his in-ring debut.

"I am not here to fix AEW. AEW is not broken. What I'm here to do is turn the screws as we say on @bustedopenradio." - @themarkhenry pic.twitter.com/G092qeFmyI — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Mark Henry discussed numerous topics, most notably when fans can expect him to lace his boots again. Henry made it clear that he will definitely wrestle in AEW, but it won't happen anytime soon as he's currently dealing with nagging injuries which he suffered years ago:

“It’s definitely going to happen in AEW,” Henry said. “It’s not going to be any time soon I think. I want to be 100%. I’m still nursing injuries from four years ago. Wrestling business is a tough business, it’s not for everybody. Being in my home state it would be cool to be able to do that, just not at this current time.”

3.5 in the wood, look like mark henry leg pic.twitter.com/ZaT1OAjcmw — swnk. (@swnklord) July 15, 2021

Mark Henry further talked about his upcoming role for the inaugural show, stating that he wants to compete at the level of Jim Ross and Michael Cole, to name a few.

As far as his in-ring debut is concerned, fans can expect Mark Henry to wrestle possibly early next year.

