  • AEW News Roundup: 30-year-old makes debut, New champion crowned, Major announcement on Mercedes Mone's future, and more

AEW News Roundup: 30-year-old makes debut, New champion crowned, Major announcement on Mercedes Mone's future, and more

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 01, 2025 13:55 GMT
Mercedes Mone (left) has been on a hiatus from AEW since All In [Images from AEW
Mercedes Mone (left) has been on a hiatus from AEW since All In [Images from AEW's YouTube and allelitewrestling.com]

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we are looking at stories involving top wrestling stars, including Mercedes Mone, among others.

A top star made her debut on Collision last night. Meanwhile, a new champion was crowned on the show in shocking fashion, and AEW has made a major announcement regarding absent star Mercedes Mone's future.

This and more as we delve into the top stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling today. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. Lena Kross loses debut match on AEW Collision

Last night on Collision, a new face emerged in the Jacksonville-based promotion as Lena Kross made her debut. The 30-year-old faced Kris Statlander in her first-ever AEW match. Despite a few impressive moments, Kross was swiftly defeated by Statlander.

Statlander is entangled in a personal storyline with Willow Nightingale, and this match created further tensions between Statlander and Nightingale. After securing the win over Kross, Statlander was confronted in the ring by Nightingale, hinting that a major clash between the two could be on the horizon. Meanwhile, fans can expect big things from Lena Kross in the coming months.

#3. MJF disrespects Mistico amid issues with The Hurt Syndicate

MJF recently took shots at his rival, Mistico (fka Sin Cara). The duo has been embroiled in a feud since their controversial encounter at Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico, which ended in disqualification. Their rivalry intensified after both men featured in the men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025.

MJF is set to face Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in Arena Mexico this week. Ahead of the high-stakes bout, he stirred controversy by flipping off Mistico’s promotional poster and declaring on X:

“The American Hero has landed.”

Check out the post here.

Meanwhile, MJF's internal conflict with The Hurt Syndicate continues to intensify, with Shelton Benjamin recently giving a thumbs-down gesture to MJF on Dynamite.

#2. Kyle Fletcher becomes the new TNT Champion on Collision

Kyle Fletcher captured the TNT Championship in a brutal Chicago Street Fight against veteran Dustin Rhodes. The match opened aggressively and saw both competitors use a range of weapons. However, a turning point came when Rhodes injured his knee following an aerial maneuver, becoming a vulnerable target for his opponent.

Despite a valiant effort that included throwing Fletcher onto a pile of thumbtacks, Rhodes was unable to capitalize on his offense. Just as he was setting up for his signature Shattered Dreams move, Don Callis intervened by handing Fletcher a screwdriver. The foreign object was then used to further injure Rhodes’ already damaged knee. Fletcher followed up with a pinfall victory, officially claiming the TNT Title.

#1. AEW announces Mercedes Mone for next week's Dynamite

Mercedes Mone recently captured her seventh and eighth titles at the Prime Time Wrestling event in Poland. Her international success has added to her collection of titles, and fans have been eager to know when she would reappear in AEW programming following her last match at All In: Texas, where she was defeated by Toni Storm.

On Collision, the Jacksonville-based promotion officially announced that Mone will return to AEW television next week on Dynamite, set to take place in Cleveland. The promotion also confirmed that all eight of her active championships would be acknowledged during the broadcast.

Fans will be excited to hear from Mone after being absent for almost a month from All Elite Wrestling.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Arsh Das
