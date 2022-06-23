AEW News Roundup: Injured megastar provides unfortunate update on in-ring return, former WWE personality tells Jeff Hardy to retire, top star details departure from popular faction

Welcome to another edition of AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the top news stories from All Elite Wrestling.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is less than a week away, and unfortunately, a former world champion will be missing the event. A wrestling veteran wants to see WWE legend Jeff Hardy retire from pro wrestling.

Also, a top star opened up about his departure from a popular faction. We end our roundup with another injury-related story.

So without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Bryan Danielson returns on AEW Dynamite and gives an unfortunate update on his in-ring return

Bryan Danielson made his return to AEW TV for the first time since the brutal Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing. Danielson said he wanted to face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door and prove everyone wrong, but he hasn't been medically cleared to wrestle.

The American Dragon added that he wouldn't be able to participate at Blood & Guts. However, Danielson said that his mind is working at full capacity, and he can still do things only a few can do.

Finally, he teased that a wrestler as good as him would be his replacement, and he would face Zack Sabre Jr. at the upcoming event on Sunday.

#3. Vince Russo wants Jeff Hardy to quit pro wrestling

Jeff Hardy has once again found himself amidst controversy following his recent arrest in Volusia County, Florida, on multiple charges, including DUI. Reports revealed that his blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit in Florida.

Multiple personalities from the pro wrestling world have given their take on The Charismatic Enigma's arrest, one of whom is Vince Russo. The former WWE writer slammed Hardy for the incident and even called him a "deadly weapon."

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated that Hardy should retire from pro wrestling:

"Me personally, yes [On if Jeff Hardy should retire] (..) It all goes back to family. Bro, you have a family that depends on you. There's nothing else more important in the world, Chris, you know, as a man, as a father, as a husband, you know, nothing is more important. Wrestling is not more important, that high is not more important, that adrenaline rush is not important. Nothing, nothing should supersede your family. Nothing, if you are a man, nothing should supersede your family," said Russo.

He added that he should quit for the sake of his loved ones:

"If you're not going to do it for you, then do it for your family. Do it for people that love you, and do it for the people that depend on you."

It will be interesting to see whether Jeff Hardy has a future in pro wrestling after his recent incident.

#2. Wheeler Yuta opens up about leaving Best Friends

Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta.

Wheeler Yuta is one of the most promising stars in AEW. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the June 29, 2021, episode of Dark: Elevation and joined Best Friends later in the year.

After impressive matches against Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, Yuta was officially invited to join the faction by its leader William Regal on April 8, 2022, edition of AEW Rampage.

During a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Yuta said leaving Best Friends was a "mutual understanding."

"Look, I thought it was a mutual understanding thing. I thought like, you know.. I looked at them, I looked at Regal, I thought me and Orange, I thought we met eyes. I thought we're... we understood, I guess not," said Yuta.

Yuta will be in trios action this Sunday at Forbidden Door, where he teams up with Eddie Kingston and Shota Umino to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki.

#1. AEW's The Bunny confirms injury via a Twitter post

The list of injured AEW stars seems to be ever-growing, with The Bunny being the latest to be added. She joined the Jacksonville-based promotion on the March 19, 2019, edition of "Road to Double or Nothing."

The former IMPACT Wrestling star wrestled her last match in a six-person contest on April 20, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation. She teamed up with Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose but lost the bout against Anna jay, Ruby Soho, and Sky Blue.

A fan recently asked the Bunny when she will be "in action on TV again." The 34-year-old replied that she is currently injured and will be back once she is "all healed up."

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Bryan Danielson and The Bunny a speedy recovery!

