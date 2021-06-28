AEW News Roundup - Chris Jericho calls out 'Chicks in WWE' for mocking him, Popular star out of action due to concussion, Legends lied about signing (27th June 2021)

We're back with another stacked edition of the AEW News Roundup, and we've got some massive stories lined up for you today.

Chris Jericho was at his unfiltered best during a recent edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream as the former AEW world champion addressed the criticism he drew for the Blood and Guts cage spot. The Demo God even mentioned the comments of certain female stars from WWE.

A popular AEW star also confirmed that he has been out of action due to a concussion. Paul Wight opened up on the matches he wants in AEW, and we must say that The Big Show has quite an enviable wishlist.

Paul Wight also revealed how he and Mark Henry lied to each other about their respective AEW signings. We ended the roundup with Arn Anderson's reaction to his son Brock Anderson's AEW in-ring debut.

#5. Chris Jericho comments on his AEW Blood and Guts bump and has a message for his detractors

Chris Jericho was sent falling from the cage by MJF at Blood and Guts, and the big spot was meant to be the eye-catching finale to a brutal contest.

However, Jericho was shown landing on a crash pad, and the camera angles didn't realistically portray the bump, according to fans. Viewers were left underwhelmed by the bump as the crash pad grabbed all the headlines in the show's aftermath.

Chris Jericho stated that he didn't care about the criticism as he was 'terrified' about the bump.

"I'm not even going to address the criticism for it," Jericho began. "It was taking the bump off the top of the cage at [AEW] Blood & Guts. It was terrifying because I've never done anything like that before. It was not a crash pad that I fell on; there were cardboard boxes that were basically set up across the board. You fall on them, and, I guess, the cardboard kind of softens the blow. The piece of plywood over the top that was not even as thick as this book — and I was scared."

Jericho did walk away from the match with an elbow injury, and he highlighted how the crash area was actually set up.

"I really was [scared] because I didn't know what to expect. You know what I mean? What's this going to be like? When I hit, it was hard. I mean, I really did — the elbow injury is legit; just so you guys know, it's not a 'work.' It came from that because I hit the side of the stage, and then my head missed the back by just a little bit. If you see it, there's a bunch of spotlights and stuff."

Jericho then went on the offensive against everyone who 'bagged him,' including members from within the wrestling industry.

NXT's Shotzi Blackheart was one of the wrestlers who trolled Chris Jericho for the bump, and the legendary wrestler has kept tabs on all the comments.

Jericho didn't mince his words when he said that people who mocked him for putting his body on the line could 'f*** off.' The former AEW world champion admitted that the 'chicks in WWE' should have refrained from making a few comments.

Y2J was savage as he alluded that the wrestlers who targeted him were not well-trained and could be looking for a job in AEW within the next six months.

"People laugh at that sort of stuff, but there's no reason to because this is the real deal, and it can happen at any time," Jericho said. "Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who's taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off. Especially people in the business. "I could say some names. There's a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff, and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren't trained any better, and in six months, they'll probably be asking us for a job anyways, and I'll remember that. So, we'll leave it at that." H/t WrestlingInc

What do you think? Was the criticism that Chris Jericho received justified or unnecessary?

