AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho threatened SmackDown Star; Triple H to bring back 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions soon?

AEW has had a successful few weeks as they united fans all over the world in mourning the memory of Jay Briscoe. Despite the star's untimely passing, the show has had to go on, and in between the sadness, things are still progressing. Continue reading as we break down three of this week's most newsworthy stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 The Young Bucks recently teased the addition of a 20-year wrestling veteran to AEW

Despite AEW's massive roster, both fans and wrestlers continue to clamor for new additions to the promotion. Japanese veteran Kota Ibushi recently parted ways with NJPW, and rumors are already going wild about a possible AEW debut.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager It's officially February in Japan... which means that Kota Ibushi is no longer under New Japan Pro Wrestling contract and a free agent as of today. It's officially February in Japan... which means that Kota Ibushi is no longer under New Japan Pro Wrestling contract and a free agent as of today. https://t.co/ngxcjHslbv

During their recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, The Bucks looked back on the time Ibushi was last in constant contact with them, and how they would love to work with him again.

“Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants," The Young Bucks said. (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if Ibushi will sign with any promotion anytime soon, especially since his focus is on his wrestling school. But, taking into account his long history with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, AEW seems like the likely choice.

#2 Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan asking him to job to a major WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho has received a ton of praise in recent years for somehow continuously reinventing himself and maintaining his position as one of the top stars in AEW. However, the veteran has a handful of detractors online, and one recently suggested that the veteran take notes from Booker T, who claimed that he'd job to current WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER.

Jericho didn't pull his punches when he noticed the fan tagging him into the post, and boldly claimed that he'd beat GUNTHER instead.

"Sorry, I don’t do jobs. I’ll beat #Gunther’s stupid a**," Jericho tweeted.

Jericho is currently feuding with both Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, who the veteran notably lost to in his debut Dynamite match. The former ROH World Champion has also claimed that he was responsible for bringing the rising star into All Elite Wrestling.

#1 WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently commented on possibly facing former AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were arguably one of the most over tag teams in 2022, and Tony Khan's decision not to put the AEW Tag Titles on them has been widely criticized. With their contracts rumored to end soon, many are wondering if the duo will return to WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausen, Chad Gable spoke on whether he'd like to see FTR back in WWE.

"Selfishly, I would love it. Those guys were and are guys that I consider professional rivals, but also my best friends. Sometimes that's the best combo because not only can we push each other, but we really challenge each other in a way that I've never been challenged by other people. That's what created some of the magic that we had back then," Gable said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Despite all the rumors, Tony Khan seems to be positive that FTR will re-sign with All Elite Wrestling at the end of the day, and in a recent interview shared his enthusiasm for what they could still achieve in the promotion. Fans will unfortunately simply have to be patient and wait to see what Dax and Cash end up deciding.

