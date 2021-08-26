AEW News Roundup - Current WWE star happy with Punk's return, Legend says he was 'axed' after 3 shows, IG post potentially confirms next big signing (26th August 2021)

CM Punk's arrival in AEW has given Tony Khan and his team the most momentum they've had since the company's establishment. Of course, today's AEW News Roundup revloves around CM Punk as he is the most trending name in wrestling at the moment.

Drew McIntyre also reacted to AEW's latest acquisition, speaking about Punk's debut during a recent interview.

#5. Drew McIntyre reacts to CM Punk's return to wrestling for AEW

Drew McIntyre was a guest on Pro Wrestling Bits, and the former WWE Champion was asked about Roman Reigns' recent comments about CM Punk.

Unlike Reigns, the Scottish superstar had a really positive reaction to CM Punk's return as he felt the moment would help the entire wrestling business.

McIntyre recalled working outside the WWE for a few years and doing his best to develop other companies on the independent circuit.

The two-time world champion admitted that while WWE is still at the top, events like CM Punk's long-awaited return to the ring will only make wrestling a better place for other performers.

McIntyre gave his thumbs up to AEW's latest signing and stated that it would significantly improve professional wrestling as a whole.

"If anything, it's good for wrestling. I was outside the company between 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with Impact, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it's healthy right now. It's an incredible place. Obviously, WWE is still at the top and leading the charge, and anything that can make it better, I'm all about. If it makes a positive difference, it gets a thumbs up from me," explained Drew McIntyre.

Sounds like a good problem to have @CMPunk 🗣 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CTZ2jp6TDG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 26, 2021

AEW and WWE might be direct rivals, but McIntyre has chosen to look at the big picture regarding CM Punk's next chapter in wrestling.

